KritiTV reports the first direct flight from Larnaca to Heraklion since the start of the Middle East crisis.

the first direct flight from since the start of the Middle East crisis. Passengers arriving in Crete described relative calm in Cyprus , despite heightened alert.

, despite heightened alert. Security measures and warning systems remain active, but daily life continues normally.

Around 100 passengers arrived at Heraklion Airport, including Cretans living in Cyprus.

arrived at Heraklion Airport, including Cretans living in Cyprus. Travel between Cyprus and Crete continues, though the regional situation remains uncertain.

First Flight from Cyprus Arrives in Heraklion

The first direct flight from Larnaca to Heraklion since the escalation of tensions in the Middle East landed at Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport, with passengers describing a situation of cautious calm in Cyprus.

According to a report by KritiTV, the Friday afternoon arrival brought roughly one hundred travelers to Crete, at a time when concern remains high across the Eastern Mediterranean due to ongoing geopolitical developments.

Passengers speaking after landing said that while security measures have increased, everyday life in Cyprus continues without major disruption.

Passengers Describe Normal Daily Life

Travelers arriving from Larnaca reported that the atmosphere on the island remains stable, despite the heightened alert.

They noted that daily routines continue, businesses are open, and residents are carrying on with normal activities.

Several passengers also commented that media coverage can sometimes create the impression of a more dramatic situation than what people experience in their daily lives.

According to those interviewed, the presence of British bases at Akrotiri is seen as a separate issue. It has not directly affected the civilian population in most areas of the island.

Cretans Returning Home for a Few Days

Among the passengers were also Cretans living and working in Cyprus, many of whom traveled to the island for a short visit and plan to return soon.

They confirmed that, at least in the regions where they live, life continues without significant change. However, everyone is closely following developments in the region.

The flight carried approximately 100 passengers, reflecting that travel between Cyprus and Crete is still taking place, even under the current circumstances.

Increased Alerts but Mostly Precautionary

During the past week, authorities in Cyprus activated alert systems several times following reports of suspicious objects in the airspace.

Residents also received test SMS warning messages on their mobile phones during emergency notification drills.

Passengers said these measures appeared mostly precautionary, but they also acknowledged that the broader situation keeps people on edge.

Instructions regarding shelters and emergency procedures have been circulated, even though many residents believe the steps are intended as preventive rather than a response to an immediate threat.

Travel Continues, but the Region Remains on Alert

As KritiTV noted in its report, the arrival of the flight in Heraklion reflects that travel links between Crete and Cyprus remain open, even as the wider region watches developments with concern.

For tourism and transport, the message remains mixed:

movement continues, airports operate normally, but the atmosphere across the Eastern Mediterranean is one of vigilance rather than certainty.

For now, both Cyprus and Crete continue their routines — while keeping a careful eye on what may come next.