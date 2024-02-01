The OiNotika Cretan Wine Exhibition: February 10-12, 2024

Coming up February 10-12, 2024, the OiNotika Cretan Wine Fair will take place at the International Exhibition Center of Crete in Gournes, Heraklion.

Celebrating its 16th year, the OiNotika Exhibition will present wines from 35 local wineries and more than 400 labels.

The fair, supported by the Region of Crete, will also feature events around the exhibition by Wines of Crete. These added events will aim to educate consumers and professionals in the industry alike. The opening hours of the fair are:

Saturday, February 10: [17:00-21:00] For wine lovers and professionals

Sunday, February 11: [11:00-20:00] For wine lovers and professionals

Monday, February 12: [12:00-18:00] For professionals in the industry

The parallel events will include the Seminar: “Tasting wine step by step” and the Masterclass “New Entries – New Arrivals.”

You can find tickets HERE: The Cretan wine shop at the exhibition will offer wines at a symbolic price, with the proceeds going to the “Horizon” Association and the “Eu Zo me ton Karkino” Association.