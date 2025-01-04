Athens Marks 5,000 Tree Plantings in 2024 with a 700-Year-Old Olive Tree

To mark the milestone of planting 5,000 trees in 2024, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas participated in a symbolic tree-planting event on December 31, 2024. The star of the day? A 700-year-old olive tree is now rooted in front of the Old Parliament building on Stadiou Street.

Key Highlights from Athens’ Green Project in 2024

5,000 new trees planted across city parks, hills, sidewalks, and other public spaces.

planted across city parks, hills, sidewalks, and other public spaces. Significant sites included the first micro forest in Greece at Alepotrypa Hill and improvements in Lycabettus Hill.

the first micro forest in Greece at Alepotrypa Hill and improvements in Lycabettus Hill. Symbolic milestones: Preservation and planting of ancient olive trees like the 700-year-old specimen.

Preservation and planting of ancient olive trees like the 700-year-old specimen. Collaboration with experts and volunteers for environmental preservation efforts.

A 700-Year-Old Olive Tree Finds Its New Home

The olive tree, a living piece of history from the Aigio region, became an emblem of the project’s success. Mayor Doukas highlighted the significance of the achievement:

“I am truly delighted. We’ve accomplished a great goal—5,000 tree plantings within 2024. This marks another step toward making our city greener and more resilient. Alongside this, we saved and replanted a rare natural monument, a 700-year-old olive tree. You can explore all our efforts in the Athens Trees app.”

Saving and Replanting Athens’ Urban Nature

Deputy Mayor of Environment and Green Spaces, Giorgos Apostolopoulos, further explained the effort:

“The final planting of 2024 takes place outside the Old Parliament. This ancient olive tree traveled from Aigio to find its new home here in Athens. The project is part of a tree rescue initiative by ERGOSE and the Greek Green Fund—the first of its kind in Greece. Together with agronomists and specialists, we continue to transform Athens into a greener city through 2025.”

Strategic Efforts Across the City

Throughout 2024, Athens focused on expanding urban greenery in key areas, supported by partnerships with organizations and volunteers.

Alepotrypa Hill: Greece’s first micro forest, developed in collaboration with L’Oréal Hellas, included 850 trees and 3,997 shrubs.

Greece’s first micro forest, developed in collaboration with L’Oréal Hellas, included 850 trees and 3,997 shrubs. Lycabettus Hill: 440 trees and 250 shrubs planted, with help from We4All and AstraZeneca volunteers.

440 trees and 250 shrubs planted, with help from We4All and AstraZeneca volunteers. Kalvos and Degleri Park: A new linear park with 156 trees in Ampelokipoi.

Additionally, green space enhancements took place across Athens neighbourhoods, such as Alexandras and Mavromataion Triangle, Prompona Woods, Strefi Hill, Pangrati Grove, and Ilisia Park. Renovations extended to public squares like Kouroi, Penelope Delta, and Saint Panteleimon.

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Διασώθηκε και μεταφυτεύτηκε υπεραιωνόβια ελιά 700 ετών