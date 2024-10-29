Changing Weather in Greece: From Sunshine to Storms

As forecasts suggest, following several sun-drenched days with temperatures returning to typical seasonal levels, the weather will shift again. Expect a new weather pattern starting this Wednesday, October 30.

Rain and Thunderstorm Forecast

Predictions indicate rainfall across several regions, including:

Macedonia

Thrace

Thessaly

Eastern Central Greece

Euboea

Eastern and Southern Peloponnese

Crete

This wet weather will likely persist, with thunderstorms lingering through Friday, November 1.

Crete Weather Outlook for Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, Crete will enjoy mostly clear skies. Northerly winds will sweep through at speeds of 4 to 6, occasionally reaching 7 Beaufort in the Cyclades. Temperature will hover between 15 and 23 degrees Celsius, with southern Crete seeing peaks of 25 to 26 degrees.

General Weather Characteristics

Overall, clear weather will prevail, interrupted by sparse clouds. Visibility is expected to be limited in the west during the morning hours. Winds will come from the north, ranging from 3 to 7 Beaufort, particularly in the Aegean. Temperatures will remain slightly above normal for this time of year, reaching 24 to 27 degrees Celsius. The plains of central and northern mainland regions will see the lowest morning temperatures, around 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

Regional Forecast:

Macedonia, Thrace: Mostly clear, with occasional local clouds. Variable winds at 2 to 3 Beaufort, northeasterly reaching 4 Beaufort in the east. Temperatures range from 4 to 25 degrees Celsius, slightly cooler in western Macedonia.

Ionian Islands, Epirus, Western Central Greece, Western Peloponnese: Nearly clear with thin clouds by midday. Northwesterly winds at 3 to 4 Beaufort. Temperatures between 10 and 27 degrees Celsius, slightly lower inland.

Eastern Central Greece, Euboea, Eastern Peloponnese: Nearly clear with scattered clouds from midday. North winds blowing at 3 to 6 Beaufort. Range from 10 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Aegean Islands, Dodecanese: Mainly clear skies. Northerly winds at 5 to 6 Beaufort. Temperature spanning 15 to 26 degrees Celsius.



Specific Forecasts:

Thessaly: Mostly clear with occasional clouds. Variable winds up to 4 Beaufort in Sporades. Temperature from 5 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Attica: Predominantly clear skies. Northeasterly winds at 4 to 6 Beaufort. Temperature between 13 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Thessaloniki: Generally clear with scattered clouds. Winds between 2 and 4 Beaufort. Temperature from 8 to 24 degrees Celsius.



Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Forecast

Look for intermittent clouds with potential showers in Macedonia, Thrace, Thessaly, eastern Central Greece, Euboea, the eastern and southern Peloponnese, and Crete. Elsewhere, it remains generally clear, with occasional clouds over mountain regions. Visibility may be reduced during early morning and late evening hours. Northerly winds will blow across the west at 3 to 5 Beaufort and up to 7 Beaufort in the Aegean. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially in the east and north, with western Macedonia reaching only 18 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Forecast

Expect partial cloud cover with possible showers in Thessaly, eastern Central Greece, Euboea, Peloponnese, and Crete. Isolated thunderstorms are likely in southern regions. Other areas will remain generally clear with afternoon clouds over hills. Morning visibility may be limited. Winds shift from the northeast at 3 to 7 Beaufort. A slight temperature drop is predicted, particularly in central and southern areas.

Friday, November 1, 2024 Forecast

Expect periodic clouds with chances of scattered showers in mainland eastern regions and Crete. The rest of the country will see largely clear skies. Morning visibility on the mainland may be restricted. Northerly winds will sweep in at 3 to 7 Beaufort but gradually ease by the afternoon. Temperatures remain stable.

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Forecast

The day promises mainly clear skies, with occasional morning clouds in the east. Northern winds will be between 3 and 6 Beaufort, mainly in the southeast. Temperatures will edge slightly higher in eastern regions.