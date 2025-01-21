Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota Opens Spring 2025 in Epirus

First international resort in Epirus, Greece

Opening in Spring 2025

67 rooms, including suites with private pools

Family and adult-only pools with sea views

On-site Greek and Mediterranean dining experiences

Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota, the brand’s first venture in Greece, is slated to welcome guests in Spring 2025. Located in the picturesque region of Epirus, this highly anticipated addition to Greece’s luxury hospitality scene will bring a new level of sophistication and service to Sivota.

Operated by Pitoulis S.A., one of the country’s leading hospitality groups, the property will feature 67 elegant accommodations, including deluxe and executive suites. Some suites will include private pools and patios, perfect for travellers seeking privacy. Guests can unwind in one of the resort’s two main pools, which offer stunning views of the Ionian Sea. Separate family and adult-only pool areas ensure a relaxing experience for every type of guest.

True to Mövenpick’s reputation, the resort plans to deliver exceptional dining. Options will include Skipper’s Beach Bar, the chic Island’s Bar near the pool, and Thalassa restaurant. The menus will use locally sourced ingredients to focus on Greek and Mediterranean flavours, blending tradition with creative twists.

A Journey from Local Gem to International Sensation

The history of this new venture can be traced back to the efforts of the Pitoulis family. In 1996, they transformed a scenic plot of land into the Agios Nikolaos Hotel, a charming boutique property with just 40 rooms. Over the years, the hotel grew into a beloved destination in Sivota, known for its hospitality and breathtaking location.

Fast forward nearly three decades, and the partnership with Mövenpick signals an exciting evolution. The resort’s modern expansion intends to preserve its original character while adding a global touch. This collaboration highlights Mövenpick’s focus on culinary expertise, meaningful guest experiences, and sustainable practices.

A Collaborative Vision for Epirus Tourism

Patrick Mendes, Accor’s CEO for Premium, Midscale, & Economy brands in Europe and North Africa, described the signing of the resort as an essential move. It emphasizes Accor’s commitment to expanding into vibrant destinations like Greece while maintaining quality and authenticity.

Vassilis Pitoulis, co-founder of Pitoulis S.A., reflected on the family’s journey, noting how this collaboration aligns with their long-standing dedication to showcasing the beauty and culture of Sivota. By working with Mövenpick, the resort will offer world-class hospitality without losing its local essence.

The new Mövenpick Resort Agios Nikolaos Sivota promises to honour its roots and the global standards of the Mövenpick brand. Combining scenic splendour, luxury accommodations, and memorable dining, it’s poised to put Epirus on the map for international travellers seeking exceptional experiences.