Secrets and Stones: Touring the Minoan Houses of Tylisos

Gather round, weary globetrotters and selfie-stick philosophers. On Saturday, May 17, the normally tranquil Minoan houses of Tylisos (featured image source) are bracing for a stampede of enthusiastic tourists, history buffs, and anyone who thought “sun-drenched Crete” might involve less standing around millennia-old stones.

The Municipality of Heraklion, in a daring show of civic spirit, is teaming up with its chipper Department of Volunteering, the always-earnest Filopolis Group, and the voluntary stamina of guide Athina Kyriakaki-Sfakaki. These organizers have decided the Minoan ruins shouldn’t be left to bored goats and the odd archaeologist.

One could call this tour series “Chartodiadromes… in Our Municipality”—a phrase that either means “let’s walk somewhere interesting” or “we couldn’t find a better name.” Take it from officials: “We invite residents and visitors to discover the treasures of our land, together.” Yes, together, because truly, everyone needs an audience.

Saturday Mornings: Because Ancient Walls Don’t Get Up Late

Every few weeks, while the rest of Heraklion sleeps off Friday, another historic corner opens its gates for a free, volunteer-powered tour. Saturday and Sunday morning strolls wind through city streets and out into Crete’s mysterious hinterland, past churches, squares, and, in this rare case, the ruins of the Minoan houses of Tylisos.

Participants, ever eager, meet at the entrance to the archaeological site at the rebellious hour of 10:00 AM. If you think archaeologists know how to party, just wait until you see an eager group waiting for a guided walk during prime coffee time.

Those wishing to attend must register through the Volunteering Department’s secret phone line—well, it’s just the office number, really: 2813409757, open from 8:30 to 14:00 on business days. Or try your luck with an email: ethelontismos@heraklion.gr. Act fast: spots go to those with quick fingers and low expectations.

Event Highlights:

Wander through the remains of the Minoan houses of Tylisos, expertly analyzed and occasionally exaggerated by your guide.

Experience a project “for the people, by the people”—which sounds reassuring, though the stones haven’t been polled.

Tour offered entirely free, because ancient history belongs to everyone, especially those who can wake up early.

No prior knowledge required, but a love of irony helps.

Every “Chartodiadromes” event is free and open to anyone swift enough to register. Selection is based on who signs up first—less democratic, more Darwinian. Places do fill quickly, as everyone wants a story to tell back home (or an excuse to claim “I was there before it was cool”).

Those interested in details—and who isn’t, really—can read the municipality’s official notice here.

Bring walking shoes, curiosity, and, for maximum effect, an air of amused skepticism. After all, who knows when ancient stones will say something new?