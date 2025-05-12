Samaria Gorge Reopens Tomorrow: Safety Rules, Weather Warnings

Samaria Gorge reopens tomorrow, with visitors assuming all responsibility for their safety as per official guidelines. The National Park advises hikers to come well-prepared for possible rain and unpredictable weather on May 13, 2025, following the latest forecast.

The National Park’s official announcement reminds everyone: “Visitors assume all responsibility for their own safety upon entering and while inside the park’s boundaries.” Translation: Those who wander in thinking nature is a theme park are in for a surprise—preferably not one involving emergency services.

The National Agency for the Natural Environment and Climate Change threw in a weather forecast for good measure. According to the Greek National Meteorological Service, expect light rain up to 2.5 mm and the delightful surprise of potential thunderstorms inside the gorge. Shoes that double as boats are not required, but dry socks will be a luxury.

Rules, Reminders, and That Thrilling Click of Online Ticketing

Let’s get something straight: The rules are not just friendly suggestions. The park expects full compliance with entry, exit, and stay requirements. “Visitors must respect and protect the natural environment, and follow all regulations throughout their time in the National Park,” officials insist, in case anyone plans on integrating with the flora too enthusiastically. Ad hoc forest raves are not on the official itinerary.

As if Greek bureaucracy finally caught up with the 21st century, tickets can now be secured via the online portal at samaria-tickets.necca.gov.gr/checkout. Efficiency meets hiking boots. The e-ticket is just for you, just for that day—don’t get attached.

Cash still works at the two entrance gates—Xyloskalo Omalou and Agia Roumeli—if you’re the nostalgic type who enjoys waiting in line and small talk with rangers. Either way, proceeds feed back into the park and nearby towns for things like new bridges, sturdier trails, or more warning signs for those who engage in creative interpretations of “Do Not Enter.”

Timetables for the Dangerously Punctual

Samaria isn’t open for business all day, and the clock is merciless. Entry is allowed from 07:00 to 13:00 for those aiming for the full trek (Xyloskalo-Agia Roumeli or the reverse). Late risers can poke around the first two kilometers from each end, but only within set hours. Northern explorers get 13:00 to 15:00, while southern gatecrashers get 13:00 to 16:00—but all must be gone by 18:00 sharp, presumably to make way for the nocturnal residents or to remind everyone who’s really in charge here.

Hikers, Beware: Safety and the Joys of Nowcasting

Perhaps inspired by the modern affection for apps that do everything but brush your teeth, the park’s new nowcasting system reportedly warns hikers of severe weather within two hours of arrival at select locations inside the gorge. This is either state-of-the-art safety or a digital way to say “we told you so” after the rain has already started.

The ground rules remain: All personal safety rests with each visitor. In cases of surprise storms or other “unforeseen incidents,” the onus is on the adventurer to take sensible precautions. Those prone to creative problem-solving are invited to comply, for once, with the instructions and warnings of park staff and designated contractors.