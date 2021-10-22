Minister Says Greece To Be Fully Digitalized In a Few Years

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) this week of the government’s plans for the digitization of the country.

Speaking at the Olympic Forum conference, Pierrakakis spoke of the numerous digital moves of the first half of 2021, noting that the government’s website go.gr received over 150 million visits. This, when compared to the less than 10 million visitors arriving at the site in 2018, is indeed a key milestone.

The minister went on to say there is still room for improvement, and to fully digitalize the whole country in a few years time.

When asked what he considers to be his greatest achievement, Pierrakakis said cited the gov. gr portal, adding that this was “an umbrella under which everything ‘fits’, even the national vaccination system. So, gov.gr is the great digital transformation of the country in the field of digital public services.”

The gov.gr is the new digital single portal of public administration where citizens and businesses can find the digital services that you want quickly and easily. The website was designed to serve citizens and businesses, with consolidation of information and help as a key objective.