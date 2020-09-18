Midicane Ianos Makes Landfall on Mainland Greece

Pin 0 Shares

A rare Mediterranean hurricane-like storm Ianos landing in Greece has grounded flights and is lashing the surrounding seas of Greece today.

The Mediterranean hurricane, or “medicane,” named Ianos packed winds of over 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour, according to the Greek civil protection agency when it made landfall off the Ionian Sea earlier today.

Local residents have reported power outages, damage to roofs, and falling trees. The storm is moving across the Greek mainland now and is expected to continue to drop torrential rains which may cause flooding.

A #Medicane is hitting #Greece today.

It is a MEDIterranean hurriCANE which brings high winds and waves and torrential rain and flooding.

Hybrid between tropical cyclone and mid-latitude storm.

Activity peaks between Sept and Janhttps://t.co/emjHIRGq1d

Image: @eumetsat pic.twitter.com/95BXFyzz5y — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) September 18, 2020

The storm came ashore over the Greek island of Kefalonia earlier on Friday, and then moved across the mainland. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued top-level Red Alerts to warn people of hazards.

Very strong winds and lots of sea foam being blown in at the coast in #Kefalonia Island, Greece this morning 18th September as #Medicane #Ianos makes landfall! Video by 📸 https://t.co/EVr5SlnO71 pic.twitter.com/28ETSaixBU — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 18, 2020

The system is expected to have similar effects for the western Cyclades and Crete on Saturday, according to the Hellenic Meteorological Service.

This hybrid phenomenon has characteristics of a tropical cyclone and others of a mid-latitude storm. Activity historically peaks between September and January. Greece was last hit by a strong medicane in 2018.