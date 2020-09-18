Argophilia

Midicane Ianos Makes Landfall on Mainland Greece

- September 18th, 2020 01:24 pm

Medicane Ianos via Weather Channel Satellite screenshot

A rare Mediterranean hurricane-like storm Ianos landing in Greece has grounded flights and is lashing the surrounding seas of Greece today.

The Mediterranean hurricane, or “medicane,” named Ianos packed winds of over 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour, according to the Greek civil protection agency when it made landfall off the Ionian Sea earlier today.

Local residents have reported power outages, damage to roofs, and falling trees. The storm is moving across the Greek mainland now and is expected to continue to drop torrential rains which may cause flooding.

The storm came ashore over the Greek island of Kefalonia earlier on Friday, and then moved across the mainland. The Hellenic National Meteorological Service issued top-level Red Alerts to warn people of hazards.

The system is expected to have similar effects for the western Cyclades and Crete on Saturday, according to the Hellenic Meteorological Service.

This hybrid phenomenon has characteristics of a tropical cyclone and others of a mid-latitude storm. Activity historically peaks between September and January. Greece was last hit by a strong medicane in 2018.

