Metaxa Hospitality Group Becomes First in Greece With ORA Standard Certification

Metaxa Hospitality Group awarded the ORA Standard certification

First hospitality group in Greece to achieve this milestone

Certification goes beyond organic, measuring environmental and social impact

Properties in Crete and Santorini are now certified

Guests enjoy produce grown through regenerative practices

A Milestone in Sustainable Hospitality

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Metaxa Hospitality Group has become the first in Greece to receive the ORA Standard certification for hotel grounds. The award, given by the Institute of Ecological Agriculture DIO, recognizes not just organic methods but a complete regenerative approach to land management and guest experience.

For Crete and Santorini — where the group’s hotels are based — the certification adds another layer to the islands’ reputation as destinations where natural beauty and hospitality go hand in hand. Guests are not only welcomed with views of sea and mountain but also with meals sourced from the hotel grounds, nurtured by regenerative agriculture.

Beyond Organic: Regenerative Principles

ORA is based on five internationally recognized principles:

Keeping soil covered

Minimizing disturbance

Diversifying crops

Sustaining living roots

Integrating livestock

Applied to hotel grounds, these practices create healthier soil, richer biodiversity, and produce that travels from garden to table with minimal impact. As the certifying body noted: “Metaxa Hospitality Group represents the first holistic application of ORA in Greece’s tourism sector, covering the entire logistics and operations chain — from the land and producer to the guest and the hotel.”

For guests, the change is tangible: fresher fruit and vegetables, a connection to the land behind the meal, and the assurance that their holiday contributes to a lighter environmental footprint. In a tourism sector often measured in beds and bookings, the ORA Standard brings attention back to the soil itself — the foundation of Greek hospitality for millennia.

Certified as biological-regenerative under the O.R.A. Standard of ΔΗΩ are now all the cultivable lands within the hotel units of Metaxa Hospitality Group.

What Is ORA Standard Certification?

The ORA Standard is a sustainability certification tailored to the hospitality sector, placing a spotlight on organic and regenerative agriculture as a foundation for greener tourism. Awarded by the Institute of Ecological Agriculture DIO, it forms part of the broader REGENERA certification program, which assesses hotels across more than 300 sustainability criteria.

What ORA Covers

Organic & Regenerative Practices: Hotels are evaluated on their use of soil-friendly, biodiversity-boosting methods that go beyond conventional organic farming.

Hotels are evaluated on their use of soil-friendly, biodiversity-boosting methods that go beyond conventional organic farming. Sustainability in Operations: Certification extends to how a property manages resources and reduces its environmental footprint.

Certification extends to how a property manages resources and reduces its environmental footprint. Guest Experience: Wellness and regeneration values are woven into hotel services, offering visitors a richer and healthier stay.

Wellness and regeneration values are woven into hotel services, offering visitors a richer and healthier stay. Community Impact: ORA also measures how hotels support their local communities through sustainable choices and partnerships.

ORA stands out because of its specific focus on agriculture — making the connection between the food on a guest’s plate, the soil it came from, and the broader ecosystem it supports. While many certifications cover sustainability in general, ORA places the farm-to-hotel link at the center of its criteria, making it particularly relevant for the luxury and wellness segments where travelers increasingly seek holistic, environmentally responsible experiences.