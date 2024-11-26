A Food Lover’s Guide to the Mediterranean

Each year, 86.2 million British holidaymakers go on a trip abroad. If you’re considering joining them, you should consider the Mediterranean to eat like a true foodie!

Mediterranean food is becoming more popular with UK holidaymakers thanks to an increased demand for healthier, plant-based dishes and an emphasis on fresh ingredients. From the sun-soaked vineyards of Provence to the seafood-rich coasts of Spain and Italy, the Mediterranean offers the ultimate escape for food lovers.

Top Destinations for Authentic Fare and Food Tours

Italy

Italy’s culinary influence on Mediterranean cuisine is legendary, with each region offering something different. On the Amalfi Coast, dive into fresh seafood dishes paired with pasta al limone, a speciality showcasing the region’s lemons.

In Tuscany, savour hearty pappardelle with wild boar ragu or ribollita, a warm, rustic soup crafted from vegetables and bread.

Italian cuisine thrives on simplicity and top-quality ingredients, like sun-ripened tomatoes, aromatic basil and hand-crafted cheeses. This philosophy of letting ingredients shine makes Italy a dream destination for food lovers.

Pappardelle. (Photo by Anton on Unsplash)

Greece

Greek cuisine is celebrated for its hearty flavours with olive oil, feta and herbs at the heart of many dishes. Signature dishes like moussaka – a layered blend of aubergine, minced meat and creamy béchamel – and souvlaki are staples.

Each Greek island also has its specialities. For example, in Crete, you’ll find dishes with local cheeses, thyme honey, horta, and fresh herbs.

Souvlaki. (Photo by Joshua Kettle on Unsplash)

Spain

Spain has suffered from over-tourism in recent years—but it’s easy to see why with such a varied culinary landscape.

Spain’s food is as varied as its regions, with coastal areas like Valencia and Andalusia known for fresh seafood. Paella, often made with shrimp, mussels, and saffron-infused rice, originated in Valencia and remains a beloved Spanish dish worldwide.

Tapas culture, especially in Barcelona and along the Costa Brava, adds a social element to Spanish dining, with small plates meant for sharing.

Paella. (Photo by Sandra Wei on Unsplash)

Turkey

If you’re planning a holiday in Turkey, you’ll be able to experience the wonderful mix of Middle Eastern, Asian and Mediterranean flavours.

Turkish mezze platters—featuring favourites like hummus, dolma (stuffed grape leaves), and ezme (spicy tomato dip)—are a staple.

You should also try some of Turkey’s indulgent desserts. Baklava is a sweet treat with layers of delicate filo pastry, honey, and nuts that will delight your taste buds.

Photo by Michael Parulava on Unsplash

France

Provence and the Côte d’Azur have a unique culinary style defined by light, aromatic dishes.

Bouillabaisse, the renowned fish stew from Marseille, showcases the region’s fresh seafood, while ratatouille reflects the French skill for building deep flavours from simple ingredients.

If you take a trip to Provence, you can’t miss the lively farmers’ markets overflowing with fragrant herbs, olives and cheeses.

Ratatouille. (Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash)

Planning your Mediterranean culinary adventure

If you’re a foodie, why not make your trip even better with a hands-on cooking class to master regional recipes or explore Barcelona’s La Boqueria, where you can sample authentic local fare?

No matter where you go on your next adventure, embrace the Mediterranean’s flavours—you won’t regret it!