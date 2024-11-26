Hilton to Open New Resorts in Greece, Portugal, and Croatia

Hilton is kicking its European resort game into high gear, locking in four new franchise deals across the Mediterranean. These fresh additions cover Greece, Portugal, and Croatia, promising luxury escapes with a local flair. The lineup includes properties under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Curio Collection by Hilton brands, with openings slated for the next two years.

Why does this matter? The demand for premium resorts shows no signs of slowing down. With over 100 properties already running or in the pipeline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Hilton’s strategy is abundantly clear: dominate the global resort market. Alan Mantin, Hilton’s VP for Southern Europe, summed it up: “Demand for high-quality resort accommodations continues to soar globally, with Europe’s iconic Mediterranean locations high on the list for our more than 200 million Hilton Honors members.”

What’s to Come?

Hilton’s upcoming resorts balance coastal beauty with cultural experiences. As Nicole Tilzer, VP of All-Inclusive & Resort Strategy, put it, “These resorts blend serene coastal retreats with authentic, destination-inspired offerings, all paired with Hilton’s signature hospitality.” After all, that’s what travellers want—relaxation with a side of local immersion. Here’s an overview of Hilton’s newest digs:

Hilton Mykonos Beach Resort & Spa

Where : Super Paradise Beach, Mykonos, Greece

: Super Paradise Beach, Mykonos, Greece Opening : 2026

: 2026 What to Expect : 75 upscale rooms, 34 with private pools Two restaurants, two bars, and a fashion boutique Spa with hammams, saunas, and four treatment rooms Indoor and outdoor pools Located 12.8 km from Mykonos Airport and 4 km from the main town

:

This resort screams luxury, with private verandas and easy access to one of Greece’s most coveted beaches.

Sound of the Sea Karpathos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Where : Karpathos, Greece

: Karpathos, Greece Opening : Spring 2025

: Spring 2025 Highlights : Adults-focused boutique retreat Beachside access with rooms, mini spas, and a standalone cottage Dining hotspots featuring Greek organic cuisine and fresh seafood Close to Pigadia Port (850m) and Karpathos Airport (14.3 km)

:

This spot marks Tapestry Collection’s debut in Karpathos with a cosy, atmospheric vibe.

Sound of the Sea Karpathos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Outdoor Rendering

Casa de Sada Algarve, Curio Collection by Hilton

Where : Algarve, Portugal

: Algarve, Portugal Opening : Late 2025

: Late 2025 Why It’s Special : 184 rooms, many with ocean-view balconies Restaurants ranging from specialty to beachfront chic Spa, gym, and two pools with on-deck bars Conveniently near Faro Algarve Airport (21 km)

:

Nestled on the Armação De Pêra coastline, expect sand, sea, and flawless sunsets.

Casa de Sada Algarve, Curio Collection by Hilton – Exterior Rendering

Hotel Preko Ugljan, Curio Collection by Hilton

Where : Ugljan Island, Croatia

: Ugljan Island, Croatia Opening : Summer 2025

: Summer 2025 Key Features : 65 rooms (including seven luxe suites) with private balconies Spa with a pool, sauna, and gym Outdoor pool area surrounded by olive trees Just 25 minutes by ferry from Zadar

:

Perfect for travellers craving a mix of modern comfort and Adriatic charm.

Hotel Preko Ugljan, Curio Collection by Hilton – Pool Rendering

Hilton isn’t just about plush resorts—it’s about reimagining luxury for today’s globetrotters. These Mediterranean newcomers satisfy a growing appetite for destinations combining coastal serenity with cultural depth. Hilton’s strategy reflects this shift, having doubled its global resort presence in five years to include 350 properties worldwide.

So what’s next? As Mantin hints, the story continues. “We look forward to further enhancing our range of resort properties in 2025 and beyond.” For fans of world-class hospitality, Hilton’s Mediterranean moves are just the beginning.