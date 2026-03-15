Malevizi Joins RETES Project to Prepare Tourism for Climate Risks

If there is one thing climate change has taught Mediterranean destinations, it is that heatwaves, fires, floods, and water shortages do not read tourism brochures. They arrive anyway.

So the Municipality of Malevizi has joined the European project RETES, an initiative that promises to strengthen the resilience of the tourism sector through training, education, cooperation, and — inevitably — meetings. Many meetings.

The latest meeting took place on Friday, March 13, when municipal officials met with the organization CCI Intervention to plan actions that will supposedly help the tourism industry predict, prevent, and respond to climate-related risks.

In theory, this is exactly what destinations like Crete should have been doing years ago. In practice, it usually starts with workshops, reports, guidelines, and PowerPoint presentations about resilience.

Still, the RETES project at least acknowledges the obvious: tourism cannot survive in the Mediterranean without learning to cope with extreme weather, natural disasters, and infrastructure strain.

Training First, Reality Later

RETES, officially Strengthening Tourism Resilience through Education and Skills, focuses on improving awareness and professional skills in risk management and natural disaster preparedness.

The project places particular emphasis on:

prevention

preparedness

emergency response

coordination between tourism businesses and civil protection

All of which sound perfectly reasonable, especially on an island where one wildfire, one flood, or one water crisis can destroy an entire season.

The program also aims to improve cooperation between tourism operators and public authorities, because nothing says “efficient crisis response” like trying to coordinate 10 different agencies that normally don’t speak to each other unless there is a problem.

According to the project plan, the expected results are improved communication, better planning, and stronger local cooperation.

Which, if it actually happens, would already be a small miracle.

What the Project Does

Behind the long title and the even longer descriptions, the RETES project includes a series of familiar EU-style activities:

Analysis of local tourism ecosystems and shared risk management systems in each partner country

Development of methodological guidelines for cooperation between tourism and disaster-management authorities

Creation of new vocational training material

Pilot training sessions involving tourism professionals, trainers, and civil protection services

In other words, the usual European recipe:

study the problem, write a guide about it, train people on the guide, and hope the problem behaves politely afterward.

Training is not useless. The real problem is that climate change does not wait for projects to finish.

The Malevizi Meeting

The first coordination meeting in Malevizi brought together local officials, project managers, and representatives of partner organizations, including:

Deputy Mayor for Technical Works and Civil Protection Giannis Maris

Tourism and Culture Councillor Chrysa Lyroni

Mayor’s adviser Kostas Bezos

CCI Intervention CEO Giorgos Stratigis

RETES project manager Maria Yamboulaki

From Greece, the project partners include CCI Intervention, the training organization Oloklirosi, and the Municipality of Malevizi as a cooperating partner.

Funding comes from the Erasmus+ cooperation program, which has financed thousands of projects across Europe, some useful, some forgotten, and some still being discussed in meetings somewhere.

Tourism Will Not Survive on Slogans

Crete does not need convincing that climate change is real.

It needs water management, fire prevention, infrastructure planning, and realistic limits on tourism pressure.

Projects like RETES can help — if they lead to real action instead of more documents explaining why action is necessary.

Because in the end, tourists do not care how many workshops were held. They care whether the hotel has water, whether the road is open, and whether the island is safe.