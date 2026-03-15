Thessaloniki Port Hires PRs to Boost Cruise Sector

If there is one industry that survives on optimism, presentations, and very expensive consultants, it is cruise tourism. So it is no surprise that the Thessaloniki Port Authority has announced yet another partnership, this time with international consultancy Five Senses Consulting & Development, to “support the further development of the cruise sector.”

Because apparently what the port needed was not ships, routes, or passengers — but meetings.

According to the announcement, the collaboration aims to strengthen Thessaloniki’s position in the global cruise market, better utilize existing infrastructure, and highlight the tourism potential of Northern Greece. All perfectly reasonable goals, and all phrases that appear in nearly every tourism press release written in the last twenty years.

The details were discussed during working meetings between ThPA CEO Ioannis Tsaras and representatives of the consulting firm, followed by another meeting with the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Stelios Angeloudis, so that everyone could sit at the same table and agree that cooperation is important.

When Strategy Becomes a Lifestyle

Tsaras stated that the partnership will help “capitalize on the port’s advantages, strengthen relationships with cruise companies, and shape a more competitive and sustainable product.”

Translated into plain language, this means Thessaloniki would like more cruise ships to stop there and spend money, which is exactly what every port in the Mediterranean has been trying to do since the first floating hotel appeared on the horizon.

The consultancy will also examine the possibility of homeporting — the magical word in cruise tourism — which would allow Thessaloniki to become a starting and ending point for cruise itineraries instead of just another stop between islands.

Homeporting means more passengers, more hotel nights, more airport traffic, more taxis, more restaurants, and more local revenue, more planning, more logistics, and, inevitably, more consultants.

Meetings, coordination, and the eternal promise of growth

The partnership will focus on improving cooperation between the port authority, the municipality, and tourism stakeholders, developing new visitor experiences, and promoting Thessaloniki in international cruise industry forums.

The initiative is part of the broader plan to expand cruise activity at the port, which officials say already has strong advantages, including its strategic location, the modern Megas Alexandros cruise terminal, and proximity to major attractions in Northern Greece.

Also true is that these advantages have existed for years, which raises the usual question: if everything is so perfect, why does every new plan start from zero?

A Destination Full of Potential

Five Senses Consulting CEO Ioannis Bras described Thessaloniki as a destination with a strong identity, rich cultural heritage, and significant growth prospects.

Which is exactly how Thessaloniki has been described for decades.

Always, always, another strategy on the way.

This one may work, or the next one will. In Greek tourism planning, the future is always promising — it just never arrives on schedule.