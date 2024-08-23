Crete Festival at the Ancient Aptera Theater

A musical celebration at a historic venue

The Crete Festival invites people to enjoy the final concert of the Chania Chamber Music Festival on September 3rd and 4th, 2024. Organized by the Region of Crete alongside the Chania Chamber Music Festival and Chania Antiquities Authority, the event will unfold at the stunning Archaeological Site of Aptera, and entry is free for everyone.

Ancient Theatre of Aptera – Sfetkos

Event Highlights

Ludwig van Beethoven’s Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20

This youthful piece, composed of a clarinet, bassoon, horn, violin, viola, cello, and double bass, remains among Beethoven’s most famous works. Its vibrant themes and lively interaction between musicians have captivated audiences since its creation.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70 “Souvenir de Florence”

Delve into Tchaikovsky’s emotional world as Souvenir de Florence searches for lost innocence through the lyrical beauty of Italian music while exploring the depths of the Russian soul.

Both performances showcase the talents of outstanding musicians, including Panagiotis Yannakas on clarinet, Noé Inui on violin, and Angelos Liakakis on cello, combining them for an unforgettable musical experience.

Ticket Information

Entry tickets for this open-air concert at the Ancient Aptera Theater will be available at www.ticketservices.gr. The platform opens at noon on August 20th, 2024, allowing music lovers to secure their spots.

Celebrate the enchanting melodies of classical music against the breathtaking backdrop of the Ancient Aptera. This event promises a harmonious blend of cultural heritage and artistic brilliance. Book your tickets and become part of an event where the past meets the present in a perfect symphony.