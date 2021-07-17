UK Keeps Cyprus on Amber COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Pin 0 Shares

Cyprus remains on the UK government`s amber list, after changes to international travel rules for COVID-19. UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced limited changes to the lists of countries.

According to the reports, Spanish Balearic islands have been placed on the amber list while previously they were on the green list. Bulgaria and Hong Kong have been placed on the green list, as well as Croatia and Taiwan. The last two are under close supervision and may be included again in the amber list.

The changes to international travel rules for amber list countries will go into effect from 4 am UK time on Monday 19 July. Countries that will be on the green list from 4.00am on 19 July include Australia, Croatia, Iceland, Malta, Singapore, and Taiwan to name a few. Amber list countries include Albania, Austria, Belarus, China, Denmark, Germany, Japan, Sweden, and others listed here.