Lithuania Publishes List of Countries for Compulsory COVID Quarantine

- July 22nd, 2020 09:58 am

Vilnius, Lithuania skyline - Pixabay

Lithuania officials have published a list of countries, the citizens of which will need to remain isolated for 14 days upon their arrival in Lithuania, beginning July 20th.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithuania has added several countries to its list of states that must undergo a two weeks mandatory quarantine, including Croatia, India, Andorra, Namibia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines. Countries exempt include Ukraine as well as Mauritania, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

According to the news from Schengen Visa Info, the mandatory isolation will be applied to all the countries mentioned on the country’s recent list. It will also be applied to Lithuanian residents returning to the country and internationals who have a permit to enter Lithuania.

The countries which are considered affected are still those in which the incidence of Coronavirus infection is higher than 25 cases per 100 thousand population, during the last 14 days. Arrivals from countries in this category must register within 24 hours by submitting their data to the National Center for Public Health (NVSC). The new decision is applied for Lithuanian citizens returning from these countries as well as for internationals who obtain an entry permit.

Lithuania authorities stress that the list of most affected countries is updated weekly, based on epidemiological indicators in international countries. The country’s list of countries affected by COVID-19 will be applied to citizens coming from 4 territories:

  1. Republic of Albania
  2. Principality of Andorra
  3. Argentine Republic
  4. Republic of Armenia
  5. Republic of Azerbaijan
  6. Kingdom of Bahrain
  7. Republic of Belarus
  8. People’s Republic of Bangladesh
  9. Plurinational State of Bolivia
  10. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  11. Federative Republic of Brazil
  12. Republic of Bulgaria
  13. Republic of Chile
  14. Dominican Republic
  15. Republic of Djibouti
  16. Republic of Ecuador
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Gabonese Republic
  19. Republic of Ghana
  20. Republic of Guatemala
  21. Republic of Honduras
  22. Republic of India
  23. Republic of Iraq
  24. Islamic Republic of Iran
  25. Israel
  26. United States of America
  27. United Arab Emirates
  28. Montenegro
  29. Qatar
  30. Republic of Kazakhstan
  31. Kyrgyz Republic
  32. Republic of Colombia
  33. Republic of Kosovo
  34. Republic of Costa Rica
  35. Republic of Croatia
  36. Kuwait
  37. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
  38. Republic of Maldives
  39. United Mexican States
  40. Republic of Moldova
  41. Republic of Namibia
  42. Sultanate of Oman
  43. Palestine*
  44. Panama
  45. Republic of Peru
  46. Republic of South Africa
  47. Portuguese Republic
  48. Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
  49. Romania
  50. Russian Federation
  51. Sahara Arab Democratic Republic*
  52. Republic of El Salvador
  53. Republic of San Marino
  54. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  55. Republic of Seychelles
  56. Republic of Serbia
  57. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  58. Republic of Singapore
  59. Republic of Suriname
  60. Republic of North Macedonia
  61. Kingdom of Sweden
  62. Turks & Caicos Islands
  63. Republic of Cabo Verde

Last week, Lithuania removed five European Union countries from its list of epidemiologically “safe” countries, thus barring their residents from entering the Lithuanian territory.

Citizens and foreign residents of Romania, Bulgaria,  Luxembourg, Sweden, and Portugal are no longer permitted to enter the territory of Lithuania due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in these countries.

Source: schengenvisainfonews

