Lithuania Publishes List of Countries for Compulsory COVID Quarantine

Lithuania officials have published a list of countries, the citizens of which will need to remain isolated for 14 days upon their arrival in Lithuania, beginning July 20th.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithuania has added several countries to its list of states that must undergo a two weeks mandatory quarantine, including Croatia, India, Andorra, Namibia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines. Countries exempt include Ukraine as well as Mauritania, the Virgin Islands, and Guam.

According to the news from Schengen Visa Info, the mandatory isolation will be applied to all the countries mentioned on the country’s recent list. It will also be applied to Lithuanian residents returning to the country and internationals who have a permit to enter Lithuania.

The countries which are considered affected are still those in which the incidence of Coronavirus infection is higher than 25 cases per 100 thousand population, during the last 14 days. Arrivals from countries in this category must register within 24 hours by submitting their data to the National Center for Public Health (NVSC). The new decision is applied for Lithuanian citizens returning from these countries as well as for internationals who obtain an entry permit.

Lithuania authorities stress that the list of most affected countries is updated weekly, based on epidemiological indicators in international countries. The country’s list of countries affected by COVID-19 will be applied to citizens coming from 4 territories:

Republic of Albania Principality of Andorra Argentine Republic Republic of Armenia Republic of Azerbaijan Kingdom of Bahrain Republic of Belarus People’s Republic of Bangladesh Plurinational State of Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Federative Republic of Brazil Republic of Bulgaria Republic of Chile Dominican Republic Republic of Djibouti Republic of Ecuador Equatorial Guinea Gabonese Republic Republic of Ghana Republic of Guatemala Republic of Honduras Republic of India Republic of Iraq Islamic Republic of Iran Israel United States of America United Arab Emirates Montenegro Qatar Republic of Kazakhstan Kyrgyz Republic Republic of Colombia Republic of Kosovo Republic of Costa Rica Republic of Croatia Kuwait Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Republic of Maldives United Mexican States Republic of Moldova Republic of Namibia Sultanate of Oman Palestine* Panama Republic of Peru Republic of South Africa Portuguese Republic Commonwealth of Puerto Rico Romania Russian Federation Sahara Arab Democratic Republic* Republic of El Salvador Republic of San Marino Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Republic of Seychelles Republic of Serbia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Republic of Singapore Republic of Suriname Republic of North Macedonia Kingdom of Sweden Turks & Caicos Islands Republic of Cabo Verde

Last week, Lithuania removed five European Union countries from its list of epidemiologically “safe” countries, thus barring their residents from entering the Lithuanian territory.

Citizens and foreign residents of Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Sweden, and Portugal are no longer permitted to enter the territory of Lithuania due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in these countries.

Source: schengenvisainfonews