Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

On June 30, Leonidas Kladou Statue Unveiling in Platania

- June 20th, 2025 05:30 pm

Hosted by the Municipality of Amari, the Leonidas Kladou Statue Unveiling on June 30, 2025, honors the legendary Cretan musician.

Hosted by the Municipality of Amari, the Leonidas Kladou Statue Unveiling on June 30, 2025, honors the legendary Cretan musician.

Forget about lazy Mondays. June 30, 2025, won’t be just another date on the calendar for Platania. The village is rolling out the, well, stone for Leonidas Kladou, the legendary Cretan lyra player. And yes, there’s a statue involved. Bring your best funeral attire, dust off your sense of nostalgia, and get ready for more lyra than your ears can handle.

Between the scent of incense and the buzz of anticipation, the schedule is packed, not unlike your cousin’s wedding, but with fewer arguments over the seating chart. Even the cultural club is backing this shindig, so you know things are getting official.

A Night Chock-Full of Cretan Tunes, Sheep, and Legends

Musician lineups at Greek events are like olive oil—there’s never just one. This night features a who’s who of Cretan music, with artists who have more strings than some villages have people. If you blink, you’ll miss the memorial prayer, but you’ll hear the concert from the next town over.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Date: Monday, June 30, 2025, in Platania;
  • 20:00: Memorial service for Leonidas Kladou (bring your tissues);
  • 20:15: Statue finally sees daylight;
  • 20:20: Speeches, applause, some polite yawning;
  • 21:00: The great Cretan music concert featuring the Pancretan Association of Cretan Music Artists.
      • Lyra: Manolis Alexakis, Kostas Kakoudakis, Kostas Verdinakis
      • Lute & Vocals: Pantelis Krasadakis, Dimitris Skoulas, Michalis Petrakis, Ilias Savvakis
      • Lute: Giorgos Stavrakakis
      • Guitar: Stelios Samarakis
      • Bass: Nikos Renieris
  • Hosted by the Municipality of Amari, with help from the Platania Cultural Club.
Leonidas Kladou poster
The official poster of the event in Greek.

Do you feel like paying tribute to the man who turned the lyra into legend? Or maybe you’re just there for the free concert and a peek at the new statue? Either way, the crowd won’t judge; this is Crete, not Cannes.

This isn’t just a statue—it’s a Cretan music pilgrimage. Expect moving music, stiff drinks, and at least one aunt saying, “In my day…” Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Kladou or you want to crash a local celebration, Platania will be the center of the musical universe on June 30.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

Previous:
Next: