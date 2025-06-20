On June 30, Leonidas Kladou Statue Unveiling in Platania

Forget about lazy Mondays. June 30, 2025, won’t be just another date on the calendar for Platania. The village is rolling out the, well, stone for Leonidas Kladou, the legendary Cretan lyra player. And yes, there’s a statue involved. Bring your best funeral attire, dust off your sense of nostalgia, and get ready for more lyra than your ears can handle.

Between the scent of incense and the buzz of anticipation, the schedule is packed, not unlike your cousin’s wedding, but with fewer arguments over the seating chart. Even the cultural club is backing this shindig, so you know things are getting official.

A Night Chock-Full of Cretan Tunes, Sheep, and Legends

Musician lineups at Greek events are like olive oil—there’s never just one. This night features a who’s who of Cretan music, with artists who have more strings than some villages have people. If you blink, you’ll miss the memorial prayer, but you’ll hear the concert from the next town over.

Here’s what to expect:

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025, in Platania;

20:00: Memorial service for Leonidas Kladou (bring your tissues);

20:15: Statue finally sees daylight;

20:20: Speeches, applause, some polite yawning;

21:00: The great Cretan music concert featuring the Pancretan Association of Cretan Music Artists. Lyra: Manolis Alexakis, Kostas Kakoudakis, Kostas Verdinakis Lute & Vocals: Pantelis Krasadakis, Dimitris Skoulas, Michalis Petrakis, Ilias Savvakis Lute: Giorgos Stavrakakis Guitar: Stelios Samarakis Bass: Nikos Renieris

Hosted by the Municipality of Amari, with help from the Platania Cultural Club.

The official poster of the event in Greek.

Do you feel like paying tribute to the man who turned the lyra into legend? Or maybe you’re just there for the free concert and a peek at the new statue? Either way, the crowd won’t judge; this is Crete, not Cannes.

This isn’t just a statue—it’s a Cretan music pilgrimage. Expect moving music, stiff drinks, and at least one aunt saying, “In my day…” Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Kladou or you want to crash a local celebration, Platania will be the center of the musical universe on June 30.