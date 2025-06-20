Regional Council Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Crete’s Culinary Heritage

The Regional Council of Crete launched an Operational Plan promoting Cretan Food Culture.

The plan supports Crete’s designation as the European Region of Gastronomy for 2026.

Five key pillars define the strategy: cultural heritage, education, gastronomic landscape, production management, and urban-rural ties.

Stakeholders emphasise local values, innovation, and sustainable growth.

An open consultation period encourages public participation until July 5, 2025.

In a formal press briefing held at the imposing Regional Headquarters of Crete, the Regional Council unveiled a comprehensive Operational Plan with a distinct focus: the celebration and elevation of the Cretan Food Culture. This plan represents more than a set of guidelines; it signals Crete’s readiness to take a leading role on the European stage as the designated European Region of Gastronomy for 2026. Designed under the stewardship of the Regional Development Fund, the initiative combines local tradition, contemporary thinking, and the enduring appeal of Mediterranean flavours.

The Five Pillars of Cretan Food Culture

The plan arranges its objectives into five well-defined pathways, each expressing Crete’s unique relationship with food, land, and community:

Culinary Identity and Cultural Heritage : Anchoring the region’s character in its rich flavours and culinary history.

: Anchoring the region’s character in its rich flavours and culinary history. Food Education and Knowledge Exchange : Spreading awareness and deepening appreciation for Crete’s food practices.

: Spreading awareness and deepening appreciation for Crete’s food practices. Gastronomic Landscape and Spatial Planning : Structuring the region to highlight its food landmarks and scenic settings.

: Structuring the region to highlight its food landmarks and scenic settings. Integrated Management of Production Areas : Blending agricultural traditions with sustainable stewardship.

: Blending agricultural traditions with sustainable stewardship. Urban and Rural Integration: Strengthening the connection between Crete’s bustling towns and tranquil countryside.

These pillars will guide actions, ranging from the preservation of ancient recipes to the revitalisation of village markets and the promotion of innovative agri-food networks.

Irini Choudetsanaki, President of the Agri-Food Partnership of Crete, described the launch of the Operational Plan for Cretan Food Culture 2026–2030 as a moment of unity for the island. She noted that this joint venture places Cretan culinary identity at the heart of cultural development and sustainable progress. The Council invites producers, community groups, and individuals to collaborate in shaping new narratives for their shared future. Choudetsanaki asserted that the region’s food culture should be seen not only as a legacy but as a foundation for a robust and inventive future.