Travel Alert: Legionnaires’ Disease Linked to Water Systems in Crete Hotels

A British tourist in Crete was recently hospitalized with Legionnaires’ disease.

50% of tested water samples from resorts were positive for Legionella bacteria.

Urgent protection guidelines were sent to all hotels in Greece.

Inspections reveal serious hygiene gaps in water and air systems.

Hotel management must perform biannual Legionella testing.

Visitors are urged to flush taps and showers before use.

“We must all remain alert,” stresses Deputy Regional Governor Giorgos Pitsoulis

Alarming Findings Inside Cretan Hotels

Sun-drenched promenades and glistening blue pools can mask hidden threats within Crete’s acclaimed hotels. Health officials are now responding to a sudden spike in Legionnaires’ disease, detected in both coastal resorts and urban hotels during the peak travel season. Laboratory tests revealed that half of the water samples taken from hotel tanks, showers, and swimming pools contained Legionella bacteria.

The immediate response came after a British visitor, who was enjoying a retreat at a distinguished hotel in Heraklion, was rushed to intensive care with severe respiratory infection. According to statements from her spouse, she had avoided air conditioning due to chronic ear infections but had swum regularly in the hotel pool. Symptoms began suddenly on June 6 and worsened by the tenth day of her stay. Since June 10, she has been receiving care in the intensive care unit at Venizeleio Hospital. She remains stable but faces significant respiratory challenges, including fatigue and labored breathing, classic signs of severe respiratory infection.

Dr. Antonis Papadakis, head of public health for Crete, explained, “This particular bacterium thrives in moderate temperatures—between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius. Water used for showers, irrigation, or fountains needs to be either cold or hot, as Legionella cannot multiply at temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius.” He added, “Hotel operators must maintain and disinfect all water systems. The presence of the bacteria in 50% of our samples is extremely worrying. Measures are necessary right away.”

Immediate Safety Measures Implemented

In this atmosphere of caution, the Deputy Minister of Health, Irini Agapidaki, issued a comprehensive advisory to every tourist accommodation in Greece. The directive highlighted the strict preventive and monitoring steps necessary to shield both guests and hotel staff from Legionnaires’ disease. “Hotel water systems and air conditioning units demand regular testing and maintenance,” outlined the advisory. Hotel managers must now conduct at least two Legionella tests every year, with responsibility placed on their shoulders.

Officials stress that failure to meet the requirements can trigger severe administrative and legal penalties. If any sample exceeds Legionella safety levels, hotels must act without delay to disinfect affected systems and report the breach to the Ministry of Tourism. In cases of imminent risk, local health authorities have clear orders to limit or shut off water supplies.

In a solemn meeting in Heraklion, local leaders and tourism professionals outlined the necessity of full cooperation. “We must all remain alert,” declared Regional Deputy Governor Giorgos Pitsoulis. He emphasized, “We continue rigorous checks, but hoteliers must adjust water temperature and guarantee proper chlorination. Only then can we stop the spread of this bacteria.”

The importance of individual responsibility was highlighted as well. Dr. Papadakis urged, “Guests should let water run for a while before showering in hotels, as this significantly lowers the risk of inhaling bacteria-laden droplets.”

The call for vigilance extends from hotel owners to guests, intertwining daily routines with newfound awareness. Local leaders and national health authorities continue to oversee each step, ensuring holidays in Greece remain both enchanting and safe.

The official press release, in Greek, is here: Δελτίο τύπου για τη νόσο των λεγεωναρίων