Free Tourism Studies in Crete: Enrollments Now Open for 2026-2027

Want to Work in Crete’s Biggest Industry? The State Will Pay for Your Studies

The SAEK Tourism of Crete offers free vocational training in hospitality, management, culinary arts, and pastry for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Students receive a Level 5 State Diploma, paid internships in Greece and abroad, and potential housing allowances.

Applications for the Parallel Mechanical Graphic open on July 7 and close on July 16, 2026.

A Golden Ticket for Future Hoteliers and Chefs

If you want to build a career in the tourism industry, the Greek state is offering a massive opportunity to do it for free right here in Crete. The SAEK Tourism of Crete, operating under the Ministry of Tourism, has opened its doors for the upcoming academic year. Through the Parallel Mechanical Graphic process, prospective students can secure a spot in some of the most sought-after vocational programs on the island without paying a single euro in tuition.

The Programs on Offer

The curriculum covers the core pillars of the Greek tourism sector. Students can choose from four distinct specialties, with schedules designed to fit different daily routines:

Hospitality Unit Executive: Morning classes.

Morning classes. Management and Economics in Tourism Executive: Morning classes.

Morning classes. Culinary Art Technician – Chef: Morning and afternoon classes.

Morning and afternoon classes. Baking and Pastry Art Technician – Pastry Chef: Morning classes.

More Than Just Free Tuition

The benefits extend far beyond the classroom. The programs are entirely free and lead to a State Diploma of Vocational Training at Level 5. But the real value lies in the practical perks designed to support students while they learn.

Candidates have the possibility of receiving a housing allowance and reduced fares on KTEL buses. Most importantly, the curriculum includes a paid practical internship. These placements take place in hotels and tourism businesses both in Greece and abroad, giving students a direct foot in the door of the industry before they even graduate.

The Application Window

The clock is ticking for prospective students. The submission period for the Parallel Mechanical Graphic runs strictly from July 7 to July 16, 2026. During this window, candidates must select the Ministry of Tourism schools through the available options for Public SAEKs.

For more information, candidates can contact the SAEK Tourism of Crete in Heraklion. The administration is reachable at 2810 379571, 2810 379572, or 2810 379555, or via email at iekira@mintour.gr.