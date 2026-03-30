Russian visitors to Phuket climbed from 400,000 in 2022 to an estimated 1.1 million in 2025.

Russians accounted for approximately 15% of all outbound travel from Russia in 2024, with outbound travel quadrupling in three years.

The 2023 opening of a Russian Consulate in Phuket marks the permanent shift from tourism to residency.

Banyan Group will launch $1 billion in new residential projects to meet international demand.

“Phuket today represents more than a resort destination. It has matured into a secure, internationally integrated residential market offering stability and long-term clarity for families seeking lifestyle diversification and investment security.” — Banyan Group Market Report.

Beyond the Horizon of the Resort

The Andaman Sea has always whispered of escape. Still, for a growing demographic of Russian families, the salt air of Phuket now carries the scent of permanence. Thailand’s status as a neutral haven, paired with a reliable infrastructure that rivals that of major European hubs, has transformed the island from a seasonal getaway into a primary residence. What began as a spike in post-2022 arrivals has matured into a sophisticated migration, fueled by year-round sunshine and the quest for geopolitical stability.

Phuket’s New Socio-Economic Profile

Investor Sentiment: Foreign buyers now account for over 60% of prime condominium purchases.

Foreign buyers now account for over 60% of prime condominium purchases. Community Support: Dedicated Russian Consulate services and international-standard healthcare.

Dedicated Russian Consulate services and international-standard healthcare. Education: Expansion of leading international schools to accommodate relocating families.

Expansion of leading international schools to accommodate relocating families. Lifestyle Assets: High concentration of yacht marinas and wellness facilities.

A Decade of Growth in Three Years

The statistical ascent is staggering. In 2022, Phuket recorded roughly 400,000 Russian arrivals; by 2024, that figure surpassed the one-million mark. This influx is supported by a robust aerial bridge, with four to six direct flights landing daily during the winter high season. Unlike the transient tourists of decades past, these modern voyagers are bringing their businesses and legacies with them, utilizing high-speed connectivity and direct links to 80 global cities to manage international interests from the privacy of a tropical villa.

At the heart of this residential evolution lies Bang Tao Beach and the sprawling 1,000-acre Laguna Phuket estate. Developed by the Banyan Group—ranked first in Asia for branded residences—this integrated community is becoming the de facto capital for affluent relocators. With six hotels, championship golf courses, and the RAVA beach club already established, the group is doubling down on the island’s future. An additional 5,000 residences are planned across Laguna Phuket and the neighboring Laguna Lakelands, representing a billion-dollar institutional commitment to the island’s skyline.