Nelly’s Photographic Genius on Display in Chania

- Seminar exploring “Nelly’s: Cultural Uniqueness and Historical Relevance.”
- Hosted by the Geocultural Circle Heraklitos in partnership with the Region of Crete and Chania Municipality.
- Scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Chania at the Chrysostomos Literary Association’s venue.
- Coincides with the “Nelly’s: Krasaki Collection” exhibit at Chania Municipal Art Gallery, free entry.
This seminar, part of the ongoing exhibit, will offer a comprehensive look into the genius of Nelly’s, captivating attendees with her profound cultural and historical influence. The day’s schedule includes:
10:25 a.m. Welcome Remarks
- Speaker: Konstantinos Mavrakakis, President, Chrysostomos Literary Association
10:30 a.m. Opening Addresses
- Speakers: Stavros Arnautakis, Panagiotis Simandirakis, Pavlos Geroulanos
11:00 a.m. First Session
- Chairs: Petros Iniotakis, Giorgos Logiadis
- Presentations:
- “Through the Artist’s Lens” by Stella Koukoualaki, Art Curator
- “Brief Assessment of Nelly’s Photography” by Iraklis Papaioannou, MOMus-MFT Curator
- “Nelly’s Through a Photographer’s Eye” by Manolis Metzakes, GPU Grand Master
- “Reestablishing Elli Sougioultzoglou – Seraidari: Benaki Museum’s Retrospective” by Aliki Tsirgialou, Benaki Museum’s Photograph Collections Head
12:00 p.m. Break
12:20 p.m. Second Session
- Chairs: Petros Iniotakis, Anna Bastaki
- Presentations:
- “The ‘Eros’ in Nelly’s Architectural Perspective” by Iraklis Pyrgianakis, Architect
- “The Historical-Cultural Imprint of Nelly’s Work” by Nikos Giyourtakis, Philologist
- “Female Heritage: Educational Program on Nelly’s” by Anna Nebavlaki, Author and Educator
- “Nelly’s Work: A Psychoanalytic View” by Maria Koukoumaki, Clinical Psychologist
- “The Neuroanatomical Basis of Visual Perception” by Antonis Vakis, Medical Professor
1:35 p.m. Discussions and Closing Remarks
2:00 p.m. Guided Tour
- Exclusive tour of Chania Municipal Art Gallery, led by Stella Koukoualaki, featuring the “Nelly’s: Krasaki Collection.”
This seminar aims to highlight Nelly’s pioneering contributions and inspire insights into her artistic vision and lasting impact.