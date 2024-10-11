Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Nelly’s Photographic Genius on Display in Chania

- October 11th, 2024 06:28 pm

  • Seminar exploring “Nelly’s: Cultural Uniqueness and Historical Relevance.”
  • Hosted by the Geocultural Circle Heraklitos in partnership with the Region of Crete and Chania Municipality.
  • Scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. in Chania at the Chrysostomos Literary Association’s venue.
  • Coincides with the “Nelly’s: Krasaki Collection” exhibit at Chania Municipal Art Gallery, free entry.

This seminar, part of the ongoing exhibit, will offer a comprehensive look into the genius of Nelly’s, captivating attendees with her profound cultural and historical influence. The day’s schedule includes:

10:25 a.m. Welcome Remarks

  • Speaker: Konstantinos Mavrakakis, President, Chrysostomos Literary Association

10:30 a.m. Opening Addresses

  • Speakers: Stavros Arnautakis, Panagiotis Simandirakis, Pavlos Geroulanos

11:00 a.m. First Session

  • Chairs: Petros Iniotakis, Giorgos Logiadis
  • Presentations:
    • “Through the Artist’s Lens” by Stella Koukoualaki, Art Curator
    • “Brief Assessment of Nelly’s Photography” by Iraklis Papaioannou, MOMus-MFT Curator
    • “Nelly’s Through a Photographer’s Eye” by Manolis Metzakes, GPU Grand Master
    • “Reestablishing Elli Sougioultzoglou – Seraidari: Benaki Museum’s Retrospective” by Aliki Tsirgialou, Benaki Museum’s Photograph Collections Head

12:00 p.m. Break

12:20 p.m. Second Session

  • Chairs: Petros Iniotakis, Anna Bastaki
  • Presentations:
    • “The ‘Eros’ in Nelly’s Architectural Perspective” by Iraklis Pyrgianakis, Architect
    • “The Historical-Cultural Imprint of Nelly’s Work” by Nikos Giyourtakis, Philologist
    • “Female Heritage: Educational Program on Nelly’s” by Anna Nebavlaki, Author and Educator
    • “Nelly’s Work: A Psychoanalytic View” by Maria Koukoumaki, Clinical Psychologist
    • “The Neuroanatomical Basis of Visual Perception” by Antonis Vakis, Medical Professor

1:35 p.m. Discussions and Closing Remarks

2:00 p.m. Guided Tour

  • Exclusive tour of Chania Municipal Art Gallery, led by Stella Koukoualaki, featuring the “Nelly’s: Krasaki Collection.”

This seminar aims to highlight Nelly’s pioneering contributions and inspire insights into her artistic vision and lasting impact.

About Mihaela Lica Butler

A former military journalist, Mihaela Lica-Butler owns and is a senior partner at Pamil Visions PR and editor at Argophilia Travel News. Her credentials speak for themselves: she is a cited authority on search engine optimization and public relations issues, and her work and expertise were featured on BBC News, Reuters, Yahoo! Small Business Adviser, Hospitality Net, Travel Daily News, The Epoch Times, SitePoint, Search Engine Journal, and many others. Her books are available on Amazon

Previous:
Next:
