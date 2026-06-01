Watch Two Balkan Whip Snakes Battle for Territory in Sitia Geopark

A dramatic territorial battle between two male Balkan Whip Snakes (Hierophis gemonensis) was caught on camera at the Sitia UNESCO Global Geopark.

While onlookers often mistake this intertwined wrestling match for an exotic mating ritual, it is actually an aggressive male-on-male property dispute.

Snake mating is a much calmer affair—no frantic wrestling or full-body knotting, just side-by-side cooperation.

Despite their aggressive performance, the Balkan Whip Snake (locally known as Dendrogalia) is completely harmless to humans and acts as natural pest control.

A Wrestling Match in the Wilds of Sitia

If you happen to be hiking through the rugged terrain of the Sitia Geopark in the spring, you might stumble upon a spectacle that looks straight out of a nature documentary: two large snakes twisted together like a living rope, rearing their heads and slamming each other into the dirt.

This dramatic footage captures a textbook territorial battle between two male Balkan Whip Snakes (Hierophis gemonensis), known locally in Crete as the Dendrogalia.

Species Profile: The Balkan Whip Snake

Scientific Name: Hierophis gemonensis

Hierophis gemonensis Local Cretan Name: Dendrogalia (Δεντρογαλιά)

Dendrogalia (Δεντρογαλιά) Behavior: Highly territorial in spring; diurnal and exceptionally fast.

Highly territorial in spring; diurnal and exceptionally fast. Diet: Rodents (mice/rats), lizards, small birds, frogs.

Rodents (mice/rats), lizards, small birds, frogs. Toxicity: Non-venomous; completely harmless to humans.

During the spring breeding season, these males become fiercely protective of their personal turf. When a rival trespasses, they don’t bite to kill; instead, they engage in a ritualized, non-lethal wrestling match to determine who dominates the area. They intertwine their muscular bodies continuously, using pure leverage and brute strength to push each other’s raised heads down to the ground.

The Great Mating Myth

Ask the average bystander what they’re witnessing when they see two snakes knotted up like this, and nine times out of ten, they’ll tell you it’s a romantic mating dance. They would be completely wrong.

According to the herpetology experts at herpetofauna.gr, real snake mating is a far more tranquil, civilized affair. There is no frantic knotting or aggressive shoving. When a male and female actually mate, they simply lie quietly side-by-side and align their bodies to mate. If you see high-drama wrestling, you’re watching a bar fight, not a date.

Crete’s Natural Pest Control

While the sight of two large, thrashing reptiles might make the average tourist sprint in the opposite direction, the Dendrogalia is a creature locals are usually glad to have around.

The Balkan Whip Snake is entirely non-venomous and completely harmless to humans. It is a fast, agile predator that acts as the ecosystem’s frontline defense against pests. Its daily menu consists heavily of mice, rats, lizards, birds, and frogs. Having a pair of these maintaining a territory near a farm or garden is essentially the organic equivalent of hiring a free, 24/7 rodent control service.

So, if you see them wrestling in the rocks of Sitia, leave them to their martial arts. They have an ecosystem to run.