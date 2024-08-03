Olive oil prices are expected to drop due to increased production this year.

According to current forecasts, this year’s olive oil production is anticipated to be moderate to good. The National Interprofessional Olive Oil Organization (EDOE) President, Manolis Giannoulis, has indicated that production is projected to be between 250,000 and 280,000 tons. For this to be achievable, mild weather, moderate temperatures, and some rainfall must occur.

Giannoulis emphasized that a smooth continuation of weather patterns until the harvest season, four months from now, is essential. Producers are concerned about high temperatures and lack of rain.

Producer prices have already decreased. From historical highs of 9.5 euros per kilo just a few months ago, the price for extra virgin olive oil has now dropped to 7 euros per kilo. Prices are expected to fall further as the harvest approaches, provided there is sufficient supply, though production and drought will significantly impact this. Drought leads to fruit loss and lower yields as trees attempt to conserve themselves.

According to Giannoulis, existing reserves, though not large, should be adequate until the next harvest.

Other Mediterranean olive-producing nations share similar challenges. Spain, home to 45% of world production, is on track to reach 70% of its maximum annual production level. Giannoulis noted that consumer habits have drastically changed due to rising prices, with a 40% reduction in consumption over the past two years. Consumers are using less olive oil or opting for cheaper seed oils in some applications.

Despite these challenges, Giannoulis remains optimistic that market corrections will occur shortly. As the harvest meets consumption demands, prices should decrease on shelves, with a possible break-even point in the coming spring. By 2025, conditions should satisfy both consumers and producers.