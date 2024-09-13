Noise Pollution Adjustments in Heraklion

Heraklion, one of Greece’s most bustling cities, is facing growing concerns over noise pollution, particularly from establishments playing loud music.

A proposed solution involves limited silent extensions for venues exceeding 80 decibels.

Local musicians available to perform for a fee, with specific zones designated for their performances.

Responding to resident concerns, the local Association for Quality of Life in Heraklion has urged the municipality to address noise pollution more effectively (source). Their call for regulation now rests with city officials, tasked with appeasing residents and business owners.

Two years prior, a citizen initiative sought to regulate music and noise levels in Heraklion, leading to a well-substantiated proposal to the city council. This comprehensive plan aligned with existing law and was recently subject to public consultation. The city must now reconcile these suggestions with the interests of local business owners.

Current Regulations

Deputy Mayor Giorgos Agrimanakis indicates a two-hour silent extension is already in place for dining establishments playing music over 80 decibels. Current police guidelines enjoin music shutdowns by 10 p.m. in winter and 11 p.m. in summer. Though open to requests for longer hours via local applications, the municipality considers numerous factors, such as proximity to residential areas and noise complaints.

Street Performers and Equipment Noise

Street performers are facing new regulations.

Controversy has arisen due to new permit fees.

Designated performance areas have been introduced.

In recent months, Heraklion’s vibrant street music scene has experienced a major shift. Once a common sight, street musicians have been gradually removed from the city’s thoroughfares. This change is part of a broader regulatory effort to address what many consider a significant issue.

Fee Requirements Spark Debate

Under the new scheme introduced by the economic department, street musicians must pay a fee of €50 every fortnight. This directive has sparked considerable debate, as many musicians argue they cannot afford these payments. Despite this, the local authorities assert their willingness to exhibit leniency yet stress the need for order, particularly to manage individuals who are not genuine musicians but set up large speakers in pedestrian-friendly zones and play excessively loud music.

Designated Performance Areas

To maintain balance, the city has allocated about seven spaces in squares and pedestrian streets where performers can showcase their talents. This move not only aims to uphold the city’s character but also seeks to delineate areas where music can flourish, enhancing the experience for both locals and travellers.