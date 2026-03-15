The Union of Kalavryta Hoteliers has issued a strong warning following the indefinite suspension of the historic rack railway, known as the Odontotos, a transport link widely regarded as one of the defining attractions of the mountain destination.

In a formal statement, the association stressed that the railway is far more than a scenic train route. For decades, the line through the Vouraikos Gorge has functioned as a cornerstone of Kalavryta’s tourism economy, drawing thousands of visitors every year from Greece and abroad.

Without it, the area risks losing one of its most recognizable travel experiences.

Visitor Decline Already Affecting Hotels and Local Businesses

According to the hoteliers’ union, the suspension has already begun to affect visitor flow, with early signs of reduced bookings and lower occupancy levels in accommodation across the region.

The impact extends beyond hotels.

Local businesses reporting pressure include:

restaurants and cafés

retail shops

activity providers

transport services

small family-run tourism enterprises

Because the local economy relies heavily on seasonal tourism, even a short disruption can trigger a chain reaction throughout the community.

The association noted that the consequences are not limited to individual businesses but affect the broader social and economic stability of the area.

A Symbol of the Destination

Hoteliers also highlighted the symbolic importance of the Odontotos railway for Kalavryta’s image as a travel destination.

For many visitors, the rack railway is one of the main reasons to choose the area, combining heritage, landscape, and experience in a way few attractions in Greece can match.

Its absence, the union warned, weakens the destination’s visibility in the competitive domestic and international tourism market.

The announcement calls on the competent authorities to treat the issue with urgency and proceed with the necessary steps to restore the service as soon as possible.

Economic Risks Grow the Longer the Suspension Lasts

The union’s statement warns that a prolonged shutdown could threaten the financial viability of businesses that depend on steady visitor numbers, especially during key travel periods.

If the suspension continues, the risks include:

Reduced investment in the region;

job losses in tourism-related sectors;

decline in visitor confidence;

slower overall tourism development.

For a destination whose identity is closely tied to a single landmark attraction, the loss of that attraction carries consequences far beyond transport logistics.

The hoteliers conclude that the prompt reopening of the rack railway must be treated as a priority, not only for tourism but for the economic survival of the wider community. Restoring the Odontotos, they argue, means restoring confidence in Kalavryta as a destination. In places where tourism drives daily life, confidence is everything.