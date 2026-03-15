Greece Spa Regulation Proposal Raises Questions for Thermal Tourism Sector

The Board of the Association of Municipalities with Thermal Springs has unanimously submitted a proposal for a new General Operating Regulation covering thermal therapy units, wellness centers, thalassotherapy facilities, and spa resorts across Greece.
On paper, the move sounds like progress.
In practice, Greece is once again trying to regulate an industry that has been waiting for decades for actual development rather than new paperwork.
The proposal concerns the operating framework for facilities included in Government Gazette issue 7496/B/31-12-2024, which defines how thermal tourism units, spa centers, and rejuvenation facilities should function.
Yes, the country that sits on some of Europe’s richest natural springs is still discussing how it should operate.
European Standards, Greek Reality, Endless Committees
According to the association, the proposal was prepared after examining how similar facilities operate across Europe and internationally, while also taking into account the peculiarities of the Greek tourism market.
That phrase alone should make every investor nervous.
Whenever Greek tourism combines “European standards” with “Greek reality,” the result usually means more regulations, more approvals, and more waiting.
The stated goals of the new regulation include:
- Adapting Greek thermal tourism to international trends
- allowing businesses to develop new wellness services
- improving visitor experience
- ensuring safety and proper operation
- strengthening the credibility of the sector
All reasonable goals.
All goals that have been repeated for years.
And yet, thermal tourism in Greece remains one of the most underused travel products in the country.
Rules for Services, Staff, Buildings, and Access
The proposed changes introduce detailed requirements that cover nearly every aspect of operations.
These include specifications for:
- infrastructure and facilities
- services provided to visitors
- staffing requirements
- health and safety standards
- visitor access conditions
- operational procedures for spa and thermal units
In other words, everything except the one thing the sector has been asking for the most — faster development and less bureaucracy.
The association insists that the new framework will help Greek businesses keep up with international competition and create modern thermal tourism products that meet visitor expectations in the coming years.
The industry has heard that promise before.
Thermal Tourism Still Full of Potential and Still Stuck
Greece has dozens of certified thermal springs, many in destinations that could easily attract year-round visitors, health tourists, and high-spending travelers.
Instead, the sector continues to move at the speed of a government committee.
What the new proposal hopes to achieve:
- improve quality standards
- increase the reliability of services
- protect visitor health
- support long-term growth of the sector
What the tourism industry actually wants:
- clear rules
- quick approvals
- investment incentives
- fewer delays
Until those appear, thermal tourism will remain one of the biggest missed opportunities in Greek travel.
And every new regulation will sound less like reform and more like déjà vu.