Greece Spa Regulation Proposal Raises Questions for Thermal Tourism Sector

The Board of the Association of Municipalities with Thermal Springs has unanimously submitted a proposal for a new General Operating Regulation covering thermal therapy units, wellness centers, thalassotherapy facilities, and spa resorts across Greece.

On paper, the move sounds like progress.

In practice, Greece is once again trying to regulate an industry that has been waiting for decades for actual development rather than new paperwork.

The proposal concerns the operating framework for facilities included in Government Gazette issue 7496/B/31-12-2024, which defines how thermal tourism units, spa centers, and rejuvenation facilities should function.

Yes, the country that sits on some of Europe’s richest natural springs is still discussing how it should operate.

European Standards, Greek Reality, Endless Committees

According to the association, the proposal was prepared after examining how similar facilities operate across Europe and internationally, while also taking into account the peculiarities of the Greek tourism market.

That phrase alone should make every investor nervous.

Whenever Greek tourism combines “European standards” with “Greek reality,” the result usually means more regulations, more approvals, and more waiting.

The stated goals of the new regulation include:

Adapting Greek thermal tourism to international trends

allowing businesses to develop new wellness services

improving visitor experience

ensuring safety and proper operation

strengthening the credibility of the sector

All reasonable goals.

All goals that have been repeated for years.

And yet, thermal tourism in Greece remains one of the most underused travel products in the country.

Rules for Services, Staff, Buildings, and Access

The proposed changes introduce detailed requirements that cover nearly every aspect of operations.

These include specifications for:

infrastructure and facilities

services provided to visitors

staffing requirements

health and safety standards

visitor access conditions

operational procedures for spa and thermal units

In other words, everything except the one thing the sector has been asking for the most — faster development and less bureaucracy.

The association insists that the new framework will help Greek businesses keep up with international competition and create modern thermal tourism products that meet visitor expectations in the coming years.

The industry has heard that promise before.

Thermal Tourism Still Full of Potential and Still Stuck

Greece has dozens of certified thermal springs, many in destinations that could easily attract year-round visitors, health tourists, and high-spending travelers.

Instead, the sector continues to move at the speed of a government committee.

What the new proposal hopes to achieve:

improve quality standards

increase the reliability of services

protect visitor health

support long-term growth of the sector

What the tourism industry actually wants:

clear rules

quick approvals

investment incentives

fewer delays

Until those appear, thermal tourism will remain one of the biggest missed opportunities in Greek travel.

And every new regulation will sound less like reform and more like déjà vu.