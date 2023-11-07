Jurny’s Next-Generation AI-Powered Property Management Platform Draws Attention from Industry Leaders

Jurny, a provider of AI-powered property management solutions for hotels and short-term rentals, has announced a series of strategic partnerships that highlight the strength and future readiness of its technology. Through collaborations with industry leaders such as Vrbo, Airbnb, Expedia, Turno, Wheelhouse, and Autohost, Jurny is reshaping property management with unprecedented connectivity and AI automation.

In light of industry discussions on redefining traditional Property Management Systems (PMS) in the age of AI and big data, Jurny stands out as a pioneer with an infrastructure tailored to meet these future demands.

Luca Zambello, Founder and CEO of Jurny, stated:

By unifying our PMS with select best-in-class solutions, we offer managers the unparalleled ability to control every operational component seamlessly from a single AI-powered dashboard,” said Luca Zambello, Founder and CEO of Jurny. “We are the only hospitality company able to harness real-time and predictive data across all operational aspects, the guest journey, and revenue management. With AI, we optimize and action this data, enabling a proactive and holistic approach to property management that’s never been possible before. Jurny Attracts Industry Heavyweights with its Next-Generation AI-Powered Property Management Platform

Jurny’s AI-driven systems embody the advancement that competitors and visionaries consider crucial for survival and success in the new era of hospitality.

This shift in the PMS landscape, and Jurny’s role in propelling it forward, has garnered support from various prominent media outlets and sector leaders, as well as recognition from top industry analysts such as Skift and McKinsey & Company, who have identified Jurny’s unified, AI-powered approach as the definitive future of the industry.

These accolades and esteemed partnerships not only reflect confidence in Jurny’s vision but also in the company’s ability to lead a significant transformation in the hospitality sector. For property managers, this entails harnessing a system where all components work harmoniously, fostering an environment for swift, proactive, and well-informed decision-making powered by AI.