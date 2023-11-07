Dolly Parton Invites Visitors to Experience the New HeartSong Lodge & Resort at Dollywood

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort celebrated its official grand opening on Friday, November 3rd, with a visit from Dolly Parton. The lodge is the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly, expanding the family destination in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort takes me back to when I was a little girl exploring my beautiful Smoky Mountains,” said Dolly. “I have so many fond memories of the days when us kids spent hours playing in the creek and chasing fireflies after supper. I hope families who come to my HeartSong Lodge discover what makes these mountains so special to me while creating their own precious memories.” Dolly Parton Officially Welcomes Guests to Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort

Nestled in the Smoky Mountains next to Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors, seamlessly blending Smoky Mountain adventure and the world-class Dollywood experience. Inspired by Dolly’s love for the Great Smoky Mountains, HeartSong Lodge & Resort invites families to explore nature, create memories, and discover the heart song within themselves.

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort has several amenities and experiences for families to connect, recharge, and play during their trip to the Smokies. Just beyond the lodge’s lantern-inspired windows is The Cove. The Cove outdoor pool surrounds a cascading waterfall feature that provides a natural look and sound to the space.

The outdoor pool also includes:

A zero-depth entry.

Splash pad.

A hot tub, open year-round.

Seasonal pool-side dining.

The Cove’s fire feature provides ambience and seating. In contrast, gas fire pits accent the area and provide cosy spots for families to tell stories and create memories.

Helping families create memories and traditions is at the heart of Dollywood’s resorts. There are various on-site activities at HeartSong Lodge & Resort for families to partake in throughout their stay. During the day, Camp DW encourages children and parents to play and create together.

Through fun-filled activities, including arts and crafts, storytelling, and summertime pool parties, Camp DW is designed to inspire children’s imaginations. Each morning, families can enjoy Imagination Library Story Hour when Camp DW hosts read books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

At night, families gather around the wood-burning fire pit for complimentary marshmallow roasting and a campfire sing-along.

There are several unique dining options available at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort:

The full-service restaurant Ember & Elm: Tastes Rooted in the Smokies . The à la carte breakfast and dinner menus give guests decadent Southern favourites with an elevated touch.

. The à la carte breakfast and dinner menus give guests decadent Southern favourites with an elevated touch. Adjacent to Ember & Elm is High Note: Casual Dining & Drink . This area provides guests with all-day dining options.

. This area provides guests with all-day dining options. For meals on the go, Songbird Market provides a convenient selection of grab-and-go options.

Songbird Market, High Note, and Ember & Elm are open to resort and non-resort guests.

Inspired by Dolly, Acoustic Lobby is a private dining room designed with detailed touches of the entertainment icon around every corner. The centrepiece of the room is the glittering acoustic guitar chandelier. Surrounded by the room’s deep purple walls, this focal point shines almost as brightly as the beloved icon herself.

Initially, Dolly’s items include the wardrobe she wore during the HeartSong Lodge & Resort media event in June 2022 and a display of instruments.

Acoustic Lobby has its own food and signature cocktail menus for private events. When not used for an event, Acoustic Lobby will serve as another area for guests to enjoy each other’s company and make memories.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort offers multiple guest rooms and suites to fit every family or group. Children will look forward to bedtime in bunk beds with private televisions designed just for them. At the same time, larger families and groups will feel comfortable in the spacious suites. Guests in rooms with a Murphy bed will discover a sweet message from Dolly when they prepare their bed. Each suite room features a beautiful Smoky Mountain mural and is equipped with a mini-fridge, safe, and sound machine.

The HeartSong Suite is an apartment-style guest room designed for guests looking for the ultimate lodge experience. This unique suite blends natural colours and designs with a grand setting. Located on the top floor, guests enjoy majestic views of the cove and the Smoky Mountains.

With the Great Smoky Mountains as a backdrop, HeartSong Lodge & Resort is a breathtaking venue for corporate and group events. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, even the most significant events and groups can be accommodated. From the two-story HeartSong Event Center to spacious outdoor meeting spaces and event lawns, the resort offers numerous options to provide a unique and inspiring group setting.

Resort guests can take advantage of exclusive park privileges throughout their stay. Exclusive Resort Trolleys provide complimentary transportation to and from Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country. Guests with Dollywood Theme Park tickets receive complimentary Dollywood TimeSaver Passes to shorten their ride wait times. Guests with Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country tickets are also granted early entry on Saturday mornings to a select ride or experience at the parks.

Resort in-room delivery allows guests to have their purchases from Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country delivered directly to their rooms free of charge.

Book your stay at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort and receive two Smoky Mountain Christmas Tasting Passes to use when visiting Dollywood Nov. 4, 2023 – Jan. 6, 2024.