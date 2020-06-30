Joanna Hotel on Patmos Welcoming Guests for Summer 2020

Pin 0 Shares

Patmos’ Joanna Hotel is now welcoming guests for the summer 2020 season according to news from GTP. Located in picturesque Grikos village, the traditional apartment hotel may be the perfect family getaway in the south of one of Greece’s most unique paradises.

Situated just two hundred meters from the pristine family beach of the village, Joanna Hotel offers guests a perfect mix of traditional Greek island hospitality, with all the modern conveniences.

The hotel has announced new operational guidelines according to the health and safety protocols implemented by the Greek government to ensure the safety of its visitors and staff against COVID-19. Theologos Bournis, the manager of Joanna Hotel told GTP; “The safety, health, and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is our top priority,.”

Grikos Village is a fantastic family destination featuring some of the best taverns, a perfect uncrowded beach, hiking paths, and easy access to Skala, Chora, and many hidden treasures of the island.

Besides perfect tranquility, Patmos is also a place of pilgrimage, where visitors can visit the cave Saint John lived in when he wrote the Book of Revelations. Guests will also want to visit the monastery named for the saint, which is an eternal symbol of the island.

Hotel Joanna offers two different types of rooms. The studios for 2-3 persons and the two-bedroom apartments which can accommodate from 3 to 4 people. Recently renovated, the hotel is right out of a picturebook.

The apartment hotel has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.0, and we had to search hard to find even one negative review. Almost every guest mentions the friendliness of the manager and the serenity and calm of the place. You can see those reviews here.

For more information call: +30 22470 31031, 22470 34031