Kalamata and Crete Get More Summer Flights

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays now offer flights to Kalamata and Chania (Crete) earlier than ever.

New flight schedules start in early April 2026, perfect for Easter travellers.

Thousands of extra seats added to these sought-after Greek destinations.

Additional services introduced from Manchester, Birmingham, and London Stansted airports.

Expanded hotel options available for booking from April 2026 onward.

Early Greek Sun for Summer 2026: What’s New?

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are shaking things up for Greek adventures in Summer 2026. Seeing demand soar from travellers and agents, the airline and tour operator have bumped up schedules to Kalamata and Crete (Chania). Flights to these hotspots will now kick off in early April 2026, giving sunseekers a springtime head start on their holiday plans.

Starting April 3, flights to Chania become available, followed by flights to Kalamata on April 5. This earlier-than-usual launch aligns perfectly with Easter trips or those eager for an early taste of summer warmth. With thousands of additional seats now open for booking, flexibility and choice just got easier for Greece-bound travellers.

Expanded Options for Greek Island Lovers

Jet2’s extended offerings for Summer 2026 aren’t limited to flights alone; a wider range of hotels are now bookable from early April. Here’s a clearer picture of the new travel options:

Birmingham Airport : New Friday flights to Chania run from April 3 to 24, adding to the regular twice-weekly service starting in May.

: New Friday flights to Chania run from April 3 to 24, adding to the regular twice-weekly service starting in May. Manchester Airport : Double the Chania services (Tuesdays and Fridays) from April 3 to 28, alongside extra Sunday flights to Kalamata from April 5 to April 26.

: Double the Chania services (Tuesdays and Fridays) from April 3 to 28, alongside extra Sunday flights to Kalamata from April 5 to April 26. London Stansted Airport: Additional Chania flights on Tuesdays from April 7 to 28, with Sunday services to Kalamata during the same period.

These adjustments are ideal for anyone ready to escape the grey skies of early spring. They also cover a wide range of dates, giving flexibility to short breaks and longer stays.

Adding these extra routes means tapping into award-winning service and peace of mind. Customers booking with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays enjoy leisure flights, ATOL-protected packages, and customer service that’s second to none—recognized as Which? Travel Brand of the Year for three consecutive seasons, Jet2 knows how to get holidaymakers right where they want to be.

For those heading to the Greek islands, these early flights not only mean more options but also a seamless way to soak up the country’s renowned beaches, delicious food, and vibrant culture.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, summed it up perfectly, saying the move comes in response to strong demand: