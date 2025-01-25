Greece and UAE Explore Partnerships to Combat Water Shortages

Climate change is making water management a pressing issue in Greece.

Greece teams up with the UAE to explore solutions for water shortages.

A joint working group is set to tackle water resource management.

The partnership ties into preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

Desalination units and sustainable technology are at the centre stage of discussions.

The increasing effects of climate change have turned water resource management into a central challenge for Greece. Addressing this, Deputy Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Stefanos Gikas recently participated in an online meeting with Abdulla Balalaa, the UAE’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability. Also present were Ahmed Alkhateri, Head of Economic Affairs from the UAE Embassy, and Greece’s Manolis Koutoulakis, Secretary General for the Aegean and Island Policy.

Exploring Solutions for Water Scarcity

The discussion revolved around sharing expertise and exploring partnerships to combat water shortages, particularly in island regions. The emphasis was on utilizing cutting-edge infrastructure like desalination plants to secure sustainable water supplies. With the issue of drought intensifying, both sides pushed forward the idea of knowledge exchange and technological cooperation.

The two countries agreed to establish a working group to structure these efforts. This team will guide collaboration ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in the UAE. Discussions also touched on areas such as research, financial backing, and the introduction of innovative technologies to make water management more efficient.

Gikas emphasized that Greece and the UAE share a strong strategic relationship. He stressed that the looming consequences of climate change call for dependable and actionable solutions. Greece is committed to working closely with the UAE to create policies that ensure effective water resources management under evolving global challenges.

As global attention turns to sustainable practices, this partnership addresses immediate concerns like drought and sets the stage for long-term cooperation in water conservation and innovation.