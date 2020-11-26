IOC Celebrates World Olive Oil Day Via Zoom Teleconference

Pin 0 Shares

Today, the International Olive Council (IOC) celebrates the first anniversary of World Olive Day’s creation by UNESCO in a teleconference entitled ‘The future of the olive sector’.

The event will be held via videoconference from 10.30 am to 5 pm featuring key authorities and prominent personalities in the industry from all over the world discussing their areas of expertise.

The videoconference will begin with ministers who will address our guests:

Luis Planas , the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spain

, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Spain Akissa Bahri , the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Tunisia

, the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, Tunisia Al Sayed Elkosayer , the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Egypt

, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Egypt Levan Davitashili , the Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture, Georgia

, the Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture, Georgia Miguel Clüsener-God, Directort of Ecological and Earth Sciences, UNESCO

After this introduction, the agenda will move on to more technical aspects of the meetup, with speeches from a wide range of experts and important figures:

Olive oil and health – Dr Miguel Ángel Martínez González , University of Navarra, Spain

, University of Navarra, Spain The history of olive oil – Prof. Jorge Enrique Pereira , International consultant on olive growing and olive oil technology, Uruguay

, International consultant on olive growing and olive oil technology, Uruguay The future of the olive market – Juan Vilar , Strategy consultant on olive oil, Spain

, Strategy consultant on olive oil, Spain What are the quality standards of olive oil? – Angelo Faberi , Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, Italy

, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, Italy The impact of covid-19 on the consumption of olive oil in the United States – Joseph R. Profaci , Executive Director of the North American Olive Oil Association, USA

, Executive Director of the North American Olive Oil Association, USA Olive Oil and the Plant-Forward Kitchen – Greg Drescher, Vice-President of Strategic Initiatives and Industry Leadership at the Culinary Institute of America

The organizers have also added a special section to the programme to celebrate women in olive oil. Three speakers will join in from Italy, Jordan, and the United States to talk about initiatives to highlight women’s role in the olive sector.

Women are the future of olive oil

Loriana Abbruzzetti, President of Pandolea International, Italy

Nehaya Al-Muhaisin, Arabic International/Jordanian Olive Oil Women’s Network, Jordan

Jill Myers, Founder of Women in Olive Oil ™ International Movement, USA.

Finally, the event will cap off with the Executive Secretariat will have the pleasure of awarding the prizes for the winners of the Mario Solinas Quality Award, the international competition organised by the IOC to find the best extra virgin olive oils.

The IOC invites attendees to take part from their headquarters in Madrid. To join, please click here for the Zoom download.