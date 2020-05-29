INSETE Unveils Markets to Drive Greek Tourism in 2020

Pin 0 Shares

According to a new study from SETE Intelligence (INSETE), Germany, Israel, Cyprus, Balkan countries, Romania and Poland show great potential as source markets for Greek tourism. Looking forward to the post-COVID-19 crisis, the INSETE research spotlights markets that can help reboot the 2020 tourism season.

The research department of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) also points to some Arab nations joining these previously mentioned ones because Greece as a top ten destination preference for tourists in those countries as well.

Presented by INSETE during a recent webinar organized jointly with Deloitte Greece, the research examines 25 source markets which accounted in 2019 for more than 87 percent of all incoming tourism-related revenue.

During the webinar, INSETE also presented map based epidemiological data/performance the 10 most important markets based on travel receipts for Greece showing Germany, the UK, US, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Switzerland as unlikely source markets based on their COVID response.

With Greece easing restrictions and beginning to open up to domestic tourism on June 15 and international travel on July 1, officials in Athens are expected to release a list of countries from which arrivals by air will be allowed.

Additionally, this latest study found Greece to be among the top 5 destinations of choices for most outbound tourism markets in Europe – among these Cyprus, Romania, Poland, Serbia, Bulgaria, Albania, Northern Macedonia and Italy, and in the top 10 for Germany, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Belgium, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Israel.

Meanwhile, Greece is looking to Germany – traditionally one of its leading markets – to soften the coronavirus blow as the country has managed to keep the spread of Covid-19 contained. At the same time, tour operator giant TUI has already included Greece in its top outbound travel products.

Source: GTP