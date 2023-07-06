In Galatas July 7th and 8th -The 26th Annual Capriko Festival



Coming up July 7th and 8th in Galatas, Crete, the 26th Capriko Feast (Karpikou Festival), and celebration will be attended each year by hundreds of locals, as well as residents of the village that lies beneath the famous Galatas Minoan Temple.

Supported by the Region of Crete, the festival is one of the tastiest food fests anywhere in Greece. Organized by the Galata Pediados Cultural Association, the two-day Crete festival is highlighted by the special flavors of the special regional preparation of pork roast (Caprico).

Galatas is located in Thrapsano outside Crete’s capital, Heraklion, at an altitude of 385 meters. Less than 100 people live in the village near the famous Voni, but that number grows exponentially when the Caprico feast, music, and revelry take place.

This year the band of Manolis Kontaros will provide entertainment on July 7th, and on July 8th the band of Michalis Kallergis and Haris Fasoulas will play.

Evidence of such feasts in and around Galatas dates back to before the Old Palace period of the Minioans, some 4,000 years ago. Before the Minoan Palace of Galatas was built, a village sat on the spot for many centuries.

The festival takes place at the old primary school of Galatas. The village is about 30km outside of Heraklion in the direction of Arkalochori. The easiest way to reach Galatas is to make your way to Voni, where the famous Agia Marina Monastery is located. Keep traveling South past the monastery and up into the hills to find the village and the festival.