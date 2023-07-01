Greece’s July Sporting and Cultural Events 2023

This month a series of high key sporting and cultural events will take place across Greece. The “17th Posidonia” and “4th Arts Festival of Samos – East End”, the sailing event “Aegean 600” and the basketball tournament “Hefaistos North Aegean Basketball 3 on 3” are to take place in July under the auspices of the Hellenic Tourism Organization (EOT). Many other events that enrich Greece’s overall tourism product are scheduled to take place for visitors with special interests.

From June 29 to July 13, the “17th Posidonia” is organized in Patras, Aigio, and neighboring municipalities. It is an institution with a cultural and sporting character, as this year’s event includes the 17th World Festival of Traditional Dances and Music, and the 3rd Pan-European Children’s Festival of Traditional Dances aged 10-17. In addition, the 3rd World Congress of Folklore and Olympism, an international festival of music and gastronomy, the 3rd Heliconio Posidonio International Rough Road, an international beach volleyball tournament, and crossing the Vouraikos river gorge are scheduled. Bands and athletes from Greece and countries of Europe, South America, Asia and Africa will take part in the events.

A performance at last year’s East End – Samos Arts Festival – Festival Facebook photo

On July 1st, the “4th Arts Festival of Samos – East End” starts in Samos, organized by the Municipality of West Samos, the University of the Aegean, the General Archives of the State, the Schwarz Foundation and local cultural institutions. As part of the festival, which will end in November, there will be historical walks, visual exhibitions in various locations of the island, film screenings, theater performances and concerts, as well as a scientific conference on the industrial past of the city of Karlovasi. The goal of the festival is to develop issues related to the past of the island, with an in-depth look at local politics, the daily life of the inhabitants and the timeless cultural journey of the island in all its forms.

Between July 7-15, the international open sea sailing race “Aegean 600” will be held, covering a route of 600 nm. without a station, starting and ending in the area of ​​Souni. 45 boats from 17 countries are expected to participate, with more than 600 sailors. The “Aegean 600” is included in the Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge (IMA – Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge) circuit by the International Maxi Association, as it will feature, among others, 11 maxi sailboats that develop high speeds on the water. The race is organized by the Panhellenic Offshore Sailing Association (POIATH), with co-organizers the Region of Attica and the Olympic Marina of Lavrio.

Finally, from July 21 to 23, the “Efaistos North Aegean Basketball 3 on 3” basketball tournament will take place in the old port of Myrina, Limnos. This particular tournament, which has developed into a renowned sports tourism institution with international appeal, is organized by the island’s basketball team of the same name on an impressive, Olympic-sized, 3 on 3 court. The program includes games for boys and girls aged 9-12 (Juniors ), boys aged 12-18 (Rising Stars), men aged 18 and over (Elite), women aged 12 and over (Ladies) and veterans aged 40 and over, while there will also be exhibition matches by internationals and veterans athletes.