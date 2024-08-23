Sani/Ikos Group’s Expansive Growth in Global Luxury Resorts

Strategic expansion of Sani/Ikos Group’s luxury brand both domestically and internationally

Deployment of a €350 million bond to fuel new hotel developments

Focus on three upcoming resort projects in Greece, Spain, and Portugal

The group’s investments signal a robust growth trajectory in the high-end tourism sector

Essential role of renowned financial institutions in facilitating bond issuance

Sani/Ikos accelerates its expansion plans with a €350 million bond issued by its subsidiary, enabling new ventures within Greece and beyond. The group, known for its rich Greek heritage, currently operates twelve luxurious resorts and continues to extend its high-end brand across notable destinations such as Greece, Spain, and Portugal.

Among the forthcoming projects are three state-of-the-art tourist complexes poised to launch between 2026 and 2028, adding over 1,100 rooms. This aggressive expansion strategy is highlighted by a new development in Crete, where the Ikos Kissamos will introduce 400 lavish accommodations to the island by 2026—a venture valued at approximately €125 million. Situated along a 600-meter beachfront, it promises to elevate the tourism allure of Chania, reinforcing the island’s upscale market presence.

Financial Framework and Market Trust

The Sani/Ikos Group recently bolstered its financial foundation through a successful bond issue. The bond, accruing €350 million with an annual interest of 7.250% due by 2030, was coordinated by financial giants including Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. This issuance attracted substantial interest, signifying international confidence in the group’s promising future.

This capital will facilitate the repayment of existing bonds, covered by the bond’s proceeds, and further augment operational expenses, ensuring the group remains at the forefront of luxury resort experiences across the Mediterranean. As Sani/Ikos continues its distinguished journey, it sets a strategic path for enduring prominence in the global luxury tourism industry.

Strengthening Global Presence

Beyond Greek shores, the group targets lucrative investments in Portugal and Spain. The Ikos Cortesia slated for the Algarve will begin operations in 2027, transforming the former Alfamar Beach Resort into an all-inclusive haven comprising 448 rooms. This ambitious project, estimated at €140 million, will enhance the group’s Iberian footprint alongside the Ikos Andalusia and Ikos Porto Petro in Spain.

Additionally, plans in Marbella involve converting existing properties into luxurious retreats, further solidifying the group’s standing in the Spanish market. Complementing these developments, the group evaluates the potential of a prime asset acquired in Halkidiki, consolidating its leadership in premium hospitality.