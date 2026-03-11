A new technical study for the legalization of existing port works and the creation of new harbor infrastructure in Ierapetra was presented at the Municipality of Ierapetra on March 9, 2026, in the presence of Mayor Manolis Fragoulis and local officials.

The study, prepared by engineers G. Verelis and N. Iliopoulou, was commissioned under the Filodimos II program, with the contract signed in December 2023.

The proposal aims to improve port operations, increase capacity, strengthen protection against waves, and create new facilities for fishing vessels, tourist boats, and day-trip ships.

According to the plan, the harbor’s total capacity is expected to reach 182 fishing and tourist vessels, significantly expanding the port’s current capacity.

The presentation was attended by local authorities, members of the municipal council, representatives of the fishing community, tourism professionals, engineers, and the port authority.

New Entrance, Floating Docks, and Repair Area Planned

The study suggests several major changes to the harbor’s current layout.

Among the main proposals:

closure of the existing eastern entrance

creation of a new entrance on the western side

construction of a bridge west of the Kale Fortress

installation of floating docks

new launching and repair area for boats

protection works to reduce wave impact

new pier for day-trip vessels

According to the president of the Ierapetra Port Fund, Michalis Bachlitzanakis, earlier plans to expand the port toward the east or west were rejected because of archaeological restrictions.

“After discussions with the underwater antiquities service, it became clear that expansion toward the east was not possible, and the western option was also limited due to the presence of ancient remains. The new proposal allows expansion up to about 100 meters west of the current harbor.”

Engineers also carried out coastal engineering studies to confirm that the new western entrance would be as safe as the existing one.

Project to Be Built in Three Phases

Because of its size, the project is expected to be completed in stages. Estimated costs:

Phase 1 – main harbor works: about €12.5 million

Phase 2 – new pier for day boats: about €3.2 million

Phase 3 – reinforcement of the breakwater: about €3.8 million

Officials said the phased approach will make funding easier and allow gradual improvements without interrupting port activity.

The plan also includes improved water circulation in the harbor basin and space for maintenance and winter boat storage.

Important for Tourism, Fishing, and the Local Economy

The expansion is considered important for the future of Ierapetra, as the port serves fishing vessels, leisure boats, and daily excursion boats connecting the area with nearby destinations.

Improved infrastructure could allow the harbor to handle more traffic, support tourism growth, and provide safer conditions during bad weather.

Local authorities said the goal is to modernize the port while respecting archaeological restrictions and the area’s historical character.