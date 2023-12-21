Plan Your 2024 Templestay Meditation Retreats

Templestay Meditation Retreats offer a chance to immerse yourself in the ancient Buddhist culture preserved in traditional Korean temples. This exceptional program has gained recognition as a premier healing experience, with a variety of programs featuring Buddhist meditation that are popular for providing a moment of self-reflection and rejuvenation for the weary body and soul.

Tea chat with a monk at Buseoksa Temple in Seosan

Encompassing 150 esteemed Korean temples, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Tongdosa, Beopjusa, and Magoksa, as well as revered destinations like Haeinsa Temple, home to the revered Tripitaka Koreana, and the architectural wonder of Bulguksa Temple, Templestay has become a gateway for foreigners to grasp the essence of Korean heritage swiftly.

We hope that more foreigners will visit Korea and experience a templestay program by staying at a temple that inherits a long tradition and heal their tired minds and bodies. Even if it is for a short period of time, it will be an opportunity to learn how to manage your mind. Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism

The serene beauty of traditional wooden structures and the eco-friendly allure of the surrounding landscape have captivated foreign visitors to Korea. The program’s popularity stems from its diverse offerings, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the monks’ way of life through activities such as daily dawn service, 108 prostrations, and Barugongyang (formal meal) while gaining a deeper understanding of traditional Korean Buddhist culture.

Furthermore, the recent surge in popularity of the healing concept can be attributed to the various meditation experiences offered by the temples. A 2023 ‘Satisfaction Survey of Templestay Participants’ conducted by the Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism through Gallup Korea revealed that 71.4% of foreign participants reported a reduction in anxiety, while 74.2% experienced a decrease in stress during their Templestay meditation retreat.

Templestay at Woljeongsa Temple at Pyeongchang

The primary reasons cited for these positive effects were the tranquil and scenic temple surroundings, followed by the Buddhist teachings on emptying the mind and letting go. Additionally, the aesthetic grandeur and cultural significance of the temple architecture were highly regarded by a significant portion of respondents.

The most favoured Templestay meditation retreat program among foreign participants was the tea ceremony with a monk, closely followed by mountain walks, retreats, and meditation programs.

These findings underscore the interest of foreigners in seeking mental rejuvenation and stress relief through Templestays Meditation Retreats, beyond their fascination with traditional Korean culture and their high satisfaction with the experience.