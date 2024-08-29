Hospitality Tech Guru Linda Vallner Joins Cloudbeds VP for EMEA

Cloudbeds, the innovative leader in hospitality management technology, has today announced the appointment of former Oracle and Protel executive Linda Vallner as Vice President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Vallner’s appointment signals the company’s commitment to enhancing and solidifying its presence in the EMEA region. An expert in the property management system (PMS) domain, she has held senior roles at Protel Hotelsoftware and Oracle Hospitality, including Director of the OPERA Product Suite.

Linda Vallner, Vice President EMEA at Cloudbeds, said: “I’m joining Cloudbeds at a pivotal time. I’ve dedicated my career to merging cutting-edge technology with hospitality, and Cloudbeds is uniquely positioned to transform this industry and elevate everything from hotel operations to guest experience. We’re not just addressing the region’s needs—we’re setting a new standard for excellence.”

Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, added: “Linda Vallner is a real trailblazer in the PMS space, and her knack for understanding the nuances within various markets is exactly what Cloudbeds needs. Linda’s deep-rooted expertise in hospitality technology aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the concept of property management systems. Her profound insights and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving our growth and innovation across these diverse markets.”

With over two decades of experience in hospitality and technology, Linda Vallner brings with her an unparalleled understanding of the operational and technological needs of hoteliers. Prior to joining Cloudbeds, she served as Chief Operating Officer at dailypoint, a hotel CRM company, where she oversaw commercial and operational activities. Previously, Vallner held senior roles including VP Business Development and SVP Distribution Sales at Protel Hotelsoftware, leading up to its acquisition by Planet.

Her tenure as Director of OPERA Product Suite at MICROS Inc. established her as a key figure in the development of advanced PMS solutions for global hotel groups, while her role as Oracle Hospitality’s Sales Consulting Director for Enterprise & Strategic Accounts saw her shaping the company’s approach to large-scale, global implementations.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World’s Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.