TUI Ceases Operations to Turkish and Cypriot Regions

TUI halts day trips to select destinations in Cyprus and Turkey after the month’s end.

The decision has stirred dissatisfaction among passengers who frequently visit these areas.

Over 2.2 million tourists travelled to Turkey with TUI in 2023.

TUI’s halt aligns with political tensions between the island’s communities.

Turkish Cypriot leaders condemn the move as an economic blockade.

TUI, facing competition from carriers like EasyJet and Ryanair, has announced that it will cease offering day trips to a “ghost town” destination in Cyprus by the end of the month. This decision has upset holidaymakers who have enjoyed visiting this popular spot. The travel agency has not provided an exact reason for this shift but indicated its plans in an internal communication.

In 2023, more than 2.2 million of TUI’s global customers travelled to Turkey, signifying its importance to the company. Despite this, TUI has decided to stop excursions to the Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus due to local socio-political “division.” This move has been contentious and is seen as contributing to rising tensions within the community.

Community and Political Reactions

A controversial email, reportedly from TUI, was published by the Northern Cyprus press, stating that the company had reached an agreement with the Cyprus government to discontinue promoting trips to the northern section of the island. This change affects all language tours and every excursion crossing the northern border. Cemal Gulercan, from the Turkish Cypriot restaurateurs’ association, expressed concerns over the negative consequences for the service and restaurant sectors. He emphasized the potential for heightened political unrest and economic isolation in North Cyprus.

Ersin Tatar, a leader in the Turkish Cypriot community, criticized the southern Cypriot government for allegedly coercing tour operators and targeting the tourism industry. He accused them of employing a “blockade policy” intended to damage the region’s economy, highlighting the profound impacts this could have on local stability and tourism.