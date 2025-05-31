Unexpected Home Fire Hazards To Watch Out For In Summer

While the summer might bring sunshine and the perfect weather to enjoy outdoor dining with friends, it also brings its share of risks, and we’re talking about more than just a little sunburn. Fires are a serious risk in the summer around the home, especially in parts that might not get maintained as regularly. Here, we’re going to look at some of the hidden dangers you should be aware of and what you can do about them.



A Dry Garden Can Be A Big Danger

If there are any drought conditions or prolonged periods of sun exposure without rain, the extreme heat and dryness can pose a significant risk to leaves, grass, and mulch. These can become tinder, susceptible to fires from something as small as a cigarette or hot charcoal falling from the grill. Keep your yard well-hydrated and trimmed, especially around the perimeter of your home, and choose fire-resistant landscaping materials for the barriers around any greenery. Make sure that you clear any dead branches or underground to prevent loose fuel for fires.

Mind Your Electricals

In the summer, we’re a lot more likely to become reliant on our electricity, as we turn on fans, AC units, and outdoor equipment to maintain our comfort. Many people use extension cords to keep these extras running, but this overdependence can become a danger. Plugging too many high-powered devices into one outlet or using frayed cords can lead to overheating and electrical fires. Always check cords for wear and ensure that you never daisy-chain power strips (i.e., connecting one power strip to another to extend their reach). Investing in surge protectors is a great way to add an extra layer of safety to your electronic setup.

Clean Your Fireplace

The fireplace might be the furthest thing from your thoughts in the summer. You’re not likely to be using it anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a risk. In particular, clogged and dirty chimneys can become a fire risk, as dry debris, bird nests, or flammable buildup like creosote can ignite in a heatwave. Investing in a chimney sweep service ensures your safety and helps you prepare for the fall and winter seasons. These services tend to be cheaper when in less demand, so it could be the perfect time for it.

Forgotten Flammables

You may have more flammable materials and items, such as gasoline cans, paint thinners, aerosol sprays, and charcoal, lying around than you think. This can become a serious concern if they’re left in a garage or storage shed that isn’t thoroughly insulated or ventilated. These spaces can reach super high temperatures, which can cause items to combust or leak as a result. Identify any combustibles and store them away from direct sunlight or heat sources, or dispose of them if they’re no longer of any use, and try to ventilate and cool your garage and storage areas.

A fire can be devastating and truly life-altering, even if it does no personal harm to you and your family. Be extra mindful of fire risks in the summer.