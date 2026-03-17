Sustainability Is the Favourite Word in Tourism

The word sustainability appears more and more often in tourism discussions, conferences, reports, panels, studies, and interviews, usually at the exact moment when nobody wants to say the simple thing:

There are too many tourists in some places, not enough planning in others, and no one wants to take responsibility.

According to tourism experts, sustainable development means balancing economic activity, environmental protection, and the needs of local communities, while using data, strategy, and long-term planning to keep destinations from collapsing under their own success.

In theory, this sounds reasonable.

In practice, it usually means another conference.

From fashionable word to permanent requirement

As industry representatives explain, sustainability is no longer a trend but a necessity. Not only because of climate change, but also because tourism has become a complex system that requires management, tools, monitoring, indicators, compliance, training, certification, observatories, and, preferably, several workshops per year.

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council, like many international organizations, promotes standards, guidelines, webinars, seminars, and educational programs designed to help destinations understand what sustainability should look like.

Understanding it, however, does not automatically mean applying it.

Compliance is mandatory even if nobody knows the rules.

One of the biggest changes in recent years is that sustainability is no longer optional.

Businesses are now expected to comply with increasingly strict regulations, even when they are not entirely sure what the regulations are.

Large booking platforms, international operators, and distribution channels already require proof of sustainability, meaning hotels and destinations must demonstrate data, certifications, and measurable results. The message is clear: be sustainable.

Another popular concept in sustainability discussions is carrying capacity, the idea that every destination has limits. Experts say these limits are not fixed, but depend on time, place, season, infrastructure, type of visitor, and local tolerance.

Many countries often cited as examples, such as Slovenia and Norway, did not achieve sustainability through slogans.

From September 2026, new European rules will require companies to substantiate environmental claims rather than simply using words like “green,” “eco,” or “sustainable” in brochures.

Certifications will need independent verification, and vague promises will no longer be enough.

Some countries now presented as models, like Slovenia or Norway, did not wake up one morning and decide to become sustainable just because the word sounded nice in a conference program. They reached that point after realizing thatif left to grow on its own, tourism eventually works against the place that depends on it.

Instead of repeating every year that the season was successful, they began asking uncomfortable questions. How many visitors can a place actually take before it stops functioning? Who benefits from the growth, and who pays for it? What happens to the city when the people who live there no longer recognize it?

And then they did the least glamorous thing possible: they started measuring, organizing, setting limits, creating rules that do not change every time the numbers look good. Not because it sounds modern, but because without some control, the system eventually runs on momentum alone, and momentum is not a strategy, even if tourism often behaves as if it were.

That is the difference between talking about sustainability and needing it.