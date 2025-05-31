Fourni Floating Ambulance Transforms Island Healthcare

Brand new floating ambulance inaugurated in Fourni on May 30, 2025;

The launch of the Fourni floating ambulance yesterday was met with a blend of celebration and relief, the new patrol vessel gleaming beside the harbour. This is no ordinary boat; it’s one of eleven high-tech floating ambulances now serving Greece’s far-reaching islands.

Built to carry patients quickly and safely, the vessel is packed with modern medical equipment and operates under the watch of the Hellenic Coast Guard. Its mission: cover the critical needs of Fourni, Thymaina, and the scattered islands nearby, shuttling patients to better-equipped hospitals when seconds count.

Stefanos Gikas, Deputy Minister for Shipping and Island Policy, described the moment: “We deliver and inaugurate the new floating ambulance—a modern vessel with the necessary medical gear that will strengthen the sense of security for our islanders in this remote corner, at the eastern borders of our homeland.”

That border, marked by wild sea and ancient tradition, now carries a fresh promise of safety and equal access. For travellers, the sight of this sleek boat in the harbour tells a story of a community supported by its nation.

The Fourni floating ambulance supports patient transport and healthcare for Fourni, Thymaina, and Samos.

Vision, Investment, and the Next Wave

This event marked more than a new boat. It outlined a broader commitment: eleven floating ambulances, backed by €6.5 million in national and EU funding, are arriving in strategic island ports. Already, boats serve destinations such as Thasos, Psara, Kea, Lipsi, Kasos, North Evia, Zakynthos, Sfakia, and Chrysi Ierapetra. The program stretches far, ensuring even the most secluded shores have access to emergency care.

Mr. Gikas continued, “What we strive for, and what forms a central government commitment, is to accelerate vital reforms and support programs that will advance and modernize our Coast Guard—lifting their operational readiness.”

Investment has not stopped with ambulances alone. The Coast Guard’s broader upgrade, recently approved for €400 million, covers everything from new patrol ships to aircraft improvements and surveillance vehicles. “The state stands by this effort, investing in Coast Guard equipment. With the efforts of our Minister, we gained approval for the wider equipment program,” Gikas explained.

Locals see the new floating ambulance as more than a symbol. For the people of Fourni and Thymaina, so often at the sea’s whim, rapid transfers to hospitals on Samos or the mainland now feel less like a wish and more like a promise kept.

On the Ground: Ceremony and Connections

The launch day included political representatives and community leaders. Christodoulos Stefanadis (Samos MP), Dimitris Karidis (Mayor of Fourni Korseon), Christos Roilos (2nd Health District head), Lt. Gen. Emmanouil Theodorou (ASDEN Command), Captain Efstratios Psyras (9th Coast Guard District), local officials, and organization representatives all gathered for the event. The mood was one of gratitude and hope as words echoed among the whitewashed homes and fishing boats.

Minister Gikas also visited Thymaina, taking time for conversations with residents and the local doctor—small exchanges grounding the bigger changes at sea. He pointed out, “In recent months, around €100,000 has been approved for public works and studies for Thymaina, while for the Municipality of Fourni Korseon, the investment reaches €940,000 over the past years.”

The Coast Guard’s continued role in border protection and sea rescue earned praise: “The Hellenic Coast Guard guards our sea borders—together with our Navy—honoring human life at sea and consistently upholding international law. Greece fully recognizes the full scope of the Coast Guard’s contribution,” the Deputy Minister stated.