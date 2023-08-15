Green Tourism Festival at 2023 Kissamos Festival of Taste and Art

On August 18 and 19, the Green Tourism Festival will be added as part of the annual Kissamos Taste & Art Festival week (16-22 August). The festival, scheduled at the Kissamos Esplanade, will host tourism enterprises, environment protection organizations, and Chania presenting their products and services.

According to news from the Chania Chamber of Commerce, there will be a series of B2B sessions for participating companies and visitors on Saturday, August 19, for networking opportunities.

Businesses interested in participating in the event can send an application to this email: ggv@etam.gr, on or before August 13.

The Green Tourism Festival will also host presentations of travel packages created in the context of the “Development of a Transnational Network for the Promotion of Sustainable Coastal Tourism – CROSS-COASTAL-NET “program funded by European, Greek, and Cypriot funds.

This program which saw the collaboration of Chania and Pafos, aimed to create a platform to highlight overtourism’s adverse effects on environmentally sensitive coastal areas and propose sustainable solutions.

The annual Kissamos Taste & Art Festival week will launch on August 16 and run until August 22, hosting culinary and cultural events and exhibitions.