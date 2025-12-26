The Municipality of Hersonissos is laying the groundwork for what it describes as a new phase in its tourism development, presenting a strategic plan that centres on infrastructure, sustainability, and long-term destination management.

The plan was outlined during a Municipal Tourism Committee meeting held at the Municipal Building of the Port of Hersonissos, chaired by Deputy Mayor for Tourism Katerina Thrapsanioti. Representatives of the local tourism sector and professionals from the wider area were also in attendance, underlining the collaborative nature of the discussion.

Infrastructure First, Experience Last

In his presentation, Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis focused on the challenges shaping Hersonissos’s future as a destination, with particular emphasis on access and mobility infrastructure. He reiterated the need for a fixed-track transport system connecting the new international airport to Hersonissos, Heraklion, and other key areas of the region — a link he described as critical for both functionality and the visitor experience.

At the same time, the Mayor highlighted the lack of a connection to the lower section of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK), noting that this gap poses serious challenges for the next phase of tourism development. According to Doxastakis, the municipality is closely monitoring developments and submitting documented positions to ensure that new infrastructure responds to real, on-the-ground needs rather than theoretical planning.

Sustainability and Destination Certification

The Mayor also announced an upcoming meeting with the Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, during which the municipality’s priorities will be presented. Chief among them is the certification of Hersonissos as a sustainable tourism destination — a step seen as essential for strengthening competitiveness and differentiating the local tourism product.

Doxastakis reminded attendees that the Ministry has already received comprehensive proposals, along with the municipality’s Destination Management Organisation (DMO) plan. The plan outlines a structured approach to managing and promoting the destination in line with international standards and contemporary tourism requirements.

Waste Management Results

One of the most concrete outcomes presented was the result of a pilot waste-management programme implemented in 2025 by hotel units belonging to the ReHoreca group. The programme focused on solid waste management and the separate collection of organic material.

According to the data presented, the results were striking. A total of 900 tonnes of organic waste were collected, of which only 33% ended up in landfill. By contrast, for other municipal waste streams collected by the municipality, landfill rates reach up to 90%. The Mayor described the outcome as a tangible success and a rare achievement for the area, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new management model.

He also referred to developments on the resilience fee and ongoing institutional initiatives, noting that, under the new law (Law 5151/2024), a special committee has been established within the Ministry of the Environment. Doxastakis participates in this committee as a representative of local government, strengthening the municipality’s role in shaping national policy.

Road Studies and Immediate Interventions

The meeting also addressed mobility improvements along the Old National Road (E90), where two significant road studies commissioned by the Region of Crete are currently underway. The first covers the section from the Gournes junction to the entrance of Hersonissos and is at a more advanced stage, предусматривая the construction of nine at-grade junctions. The second study covers the section from the Belvedere Hotel to the Malia Junction.

According to the Mayor, the Regional Governor has made a firm commitment to implement three key traffic interventions during the winter. These include the construction of three temporary at-grade junctions at Analipsi, Lyttos, and the entrance to the Port of Hersonissos.

Closing the session, Mayor Doxastakis stressed that the Municipality of Hersonissos is advancing planning, documentation, and partnerships to meet the demands of a new tourism era while maintaining its leading position on Crete’s tourism map.