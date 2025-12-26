Argophilia Survival Series

Real incidents. Real places. Practical advice for staying safe in Crete’s wild landscape and sea.

This series looks at everyday situations that can surprise visitors and locals alike — from winter swimming to wildlife encounters — and explains how to react calmly, safely, and respectfully.

Winter swimming in Crete is usually a quiet, meditative affair. Fewer people, colder water, sharper senses. You go in knowing the sea is no longer a playground but a living space you are borrowing for a few minutes. Most days, the sea agrees.

Sometimes, however, it has plans of its own.

Yesterday in Chania, a swimmer went for a winter dip and came out with an unexpected companion: an octopus wrapped firmly around his leg. The animal did not attack. It did not injure him. It simply decided to hold on.

Photos and video of the incident, shared on social media by Michalis Schoinas, show the octopus doing what octopuses do best — gripping, assessing, reacting. The swimmer, to his credit, stayed calm. No thrashing, no shouting, no panic. Eventually, the octopus was released and returned to the sea.

It looks dramatic on camera. In reality, it was mostly a lesson in how humans behave when something unexpected happens in the water.

Why this can happen, especially in winter

Octopuses are not aggressive animals. They are intelligent, curious, and extremely sensitive to movement. In winter, they often move closer to shore:

The water is calmer

Fishing activity is reduced

Human presence is minimal

A swimmer’s leg, moving slowly through cold water, can resemble:

a rock

a shelter

or, briefly, a threat

Wrapping an arm is not an attack. It is a reflex — a way of gathering information. Octopuses “think” with their arms long before they decide what to do next.

What the swimmer did right

The most important part of this story is not the octopus. It is the response.

The swimmer:

remained calm

avoided sudden movements

did not try to pull the animal off forcefully

did not remove it from the water

That is exactly how these encounters should be handled.

In winter swimming, panic is far more dangerous than marine life.

Practical advice for bathers and winter swimmers

If you swim year-round in Crete, especially outside organized beaches, keep this in mind:

If an octopus grabs you:

Stay calm

Slow your movements

Do not pull forcefully

Remain still or lower yourself slightly

Allow the animal to release on its own

Do not:

Hit or shake it

Try to “peel” the arms off

Lift the octopus out of the water

Turn the encounter into a photo session

Octopus arms are strong, but their skin is delicate. Rough handling can injure them and provoke a defensive bite — something easily avoided with patience.

General winter swimming safety in Crete:

Never swim alone

Enter the water slowly to avoid cold shock

Be aware of rocky seabeds and marine life

Remember that you are the visitor, not the owner

A quiet reminder from the sea

The Cretan sea does not go dormant in winter. It simply becomes quieter. Life continues beneath the surface — alert, intelligent, and uninterested in human routines.

If an octopus briefly “embraces” a swimmer, it is not a warning. It is a reminder that the sea is alive, and that calm behavior is usually enough to resolve even the strangest encounters.

Manuel’s rule

Observe. Do not interfere. The sea usually lets go if you do.

Για την Κρήτη και για κάθε τόπο που ακόμη αναπνέει.

Argophilia — Independent. Unaligned. Always listening.

(For Crete, and for every place that still breathes.)