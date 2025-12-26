Event Details at a Glance

What: Saint Basil Christmas celebration

The village of Zaros, in southern Crete, is preparing for a festive afternoon dedicated entirely to children, families, and the quiet joy of shared traditions, as Saint Basil arrives in the village square on Sunday, December 28.

From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Zaros Square will transform into a small Christmas world featuring activities that bring together imagination, creativity, and community spirit. The event is organized by the Cultural Association of Zaros, with the participation of local volunteers and the Parents’ Association of the Zaros Primary School.

The program includes face painting, hot chocolate, and a storytelling session featuring the tale “The Child Who Did Not Believe in Saint Basil”, inviting children into a gentle, reflective Christmas narrative. There will also be Christmas ornament-making workshops, allowing young participants to create their own decorations, as well as a Christmas market curated by the local parents’ association.

Throughout the afternoon, children will have the chance to meet Saint Basil himself, and, as tradition demands, gifts will be offered to all children, reinforcing the inclusive and welcoming spirit of the celebration.

This is not a large-scale spectacle, but a village event rooted in warmth, participation, and the simple pleasure of being together at the end of the year — the kind of Christmas afternoon that still defines life in Crete’s smaller communities.