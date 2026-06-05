Capturing the Soul of the Soil: Crete’s Call for Cinematic Food Stories

The Region of Crete and PLOIGOS have launched an open call for short films to represent the island in the international Food Film Menu 2026 competition.

This initiative anchors Crete’s official status as the European Region of Gastronomy 2026 .

. Filmmakers, digital creators, and audiovisual professionals must submit their entries by Monday, June 29, 2026.

The aroma of wild stamnagathi greens simmering in olive oil, the heavy thump of a wooden pestle crushing sea salt, and the weathered hands of a mountain shepherd turning a wheel of graviera cheese—these are the sensory fragments that define Crete. Now, the island is looking for creators who can translate this living heritage into pure cinema.

Under the banner of Food Stories, the Region of Crete, in partnership with the Educational Development Company PLOIGOS, is inviting local and international filmmakers to capture the heart of the island’s culinary identity.

The competition targets short-form visual storytelling. Creators are encouraged to look beyond the plate and delve into the deep relationships between the land, the ingredients, and the people who protect them. Eligible films can focus on a wide array of local subjects:

Portraits of artisanal producers, traditional farmers, innovative chefs, and home cooks safeguarding ancient recipes.

Traditional dietary habits, communal feasts, and the transmission of culinary customs across generations.

Visual explorations of Crete’s diverse landscapes—from terraced olive groves to coastal fishing villages—and how geography shapes flavor.

Innovative, sustainable agricultural practices that keep the traditional Cretan diet resilient in the face of modern ecological challenges.

The Food Film Menu is an established global platform organized annually by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT). For Cretan creators, this competition serves as a direct conduit to global distribution.

An international jury of cinematic and culinary experts will select the finest short films to join IGCAT’s permanent repository. The winning selections will be screened at international film festivals, promoted across global cultural networks, and featured throughout Crete’s year-long tenure as Europe’s culinary capital.

Detailed guidelines, thematic subcategories, and formal application templates are available directly via the official digital portal managed by the Region of Crete (ibo.crete.gov.gr). Submissions close on June 29, 2026.

The Region of Crete invites filmmakers to submit short films for the international Food Film Menu 2026 competition, celebrating the island’s culinary heritage. SEO Keywords: Crete European Region of Gastronomy 2026, Food Film Menu IGCAT, Cretan diet short film, PLOIGOS Crete news, Crete food stories competition

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Crete’s culinary heritage is ready for its close-up. 🎬 From mountain pastures to coastal tavernas, the Region of Crete and PLOIGOS are looking for short films that capture the true soul of the island’s food culture for the international “Food Film Menu 2026” competition. If you are a filmmaker or digital creator, discover how to share Crete’s living traditions with the global screen before the June 29 deadline. 👇